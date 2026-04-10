How to watch the 2026 SuperMotocross Round 13, Nashville daytime race, start times, schedule, TV info

Round 13 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, is a daytime race that will be carried live on NBC, so set your alarm clocks and catch every minute. Peacock will continue to broadcast all the action, beginning with Race Day Live at 9 a.m., followed by the gate drop for the afternoon program at 3 p.m. ET.

Five points separate first from third in the 450 championship standings, with Eli Tomac and Hunter Lawrence tied for the lead. Ken Roczen is surging at the right time, and if Tomac and Lawrence finish third or worse, coupled with a third consecutive win for “Kickstart Kenny,” he will have a share of the red plate at the very least.

These three riders, along with Cooper Webb, have dominated the podium in 2026, so the points will likely continue to be tight through the end of the season. The remainder of the field is racing for pride.

Jo Shimoda out for remainder of 2026 Supercross season, plans to return for Motocross With a 36-point deficit to Cole Davies, Jo Shimoda has decided to heal from last week’s crash in order to be healthy for outdoors.

The 250 East riders have a standalone race after contending with the best the Western division had to offer in St. Louis. Fans will get a chance to see how the field lines up against the other divisional teams this week and next weekend in Cleveland, Ohio.

For those who live outside Tennessee: All 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross season will be streamed live on Peacock.tv.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 13 of the 2026 SuperMotocross season at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 13 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, will begin live Saturday, April 11, at 9:00 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and the NBC Sports App. Race Day Live coverage starts at 3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring qualification coverage.

All 31 rounds of the 2026 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, NBCSN, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

View the full list of Peacock’s supported devices here.

NASHVILLE ENTRY LISTS

450 Entry List | 250 Entry List

NASHVILLE MAP

NASHVILLE EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race

Qualification

8:30 a.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

8:47 a.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

9:04 a.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

9:21 a.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

9:38 a.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

9:55 a.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

11:02 a.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2

11:19 a.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2

11:36 a.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2

11:58 a.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2

12:15 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2

12:32 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 2

Evening Program

2:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

3:06 p.m.: 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

3:20 p.m.: 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

3:34 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

3:48 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

4:21 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

4:32 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

4:57 p.m.: 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

5:29 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

