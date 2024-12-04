Mark Fineis renews with Club MX for 2025

Christmas came early for Mark Fineis, who renewed his contract with ClubMX through the 2025 season in early December.

Fineis debuted with ClubMX last year in the Pro Motocross season opener at Fox Raceway and immediately advanced into the feature program. Finishing 12th in that round, his season-best finish was still to come when he scored his first professional top-10 in the RedBud Nationals in Buchanan, Michigan. Fineis finished in the top 20 in all but two of the 10 features for which he qualified.

The High Point Nationals was another memorable moment. Fineis earned the holeshot and led during the first half of the race in the 250 division.

“Getting my rookie season behind me is a bit of a relief,” Fineis said in a new release. “There was a lot to learn from the team and all the stresses that go along with travel and racing. Now that I know what to expect, I feel like I can do much better this season. Except for a short break when the season ended, the training at ClubMX has never stopped. I really wanted to immerse myself in the new training and fitness program to get ready for Supercross and the work has been paying off. The other deciding factor was the bike. My team built some amazing bikes last season and now they have found more power for this season. The thing is crazy fast, and I am excited for the opportunity to continue on with them.”

ClubMX supports Fineis and his teammates with in-house development that continues to advance. The motors are built by Twisted Development in California but are maintained in-house. The suspension has been brought in house this year in order to more fully control what the riders need.

“It is good to have Mark resigned for next season. I know what he is capable of and now it is up to us to get him up front. There is no lack of effort on his part when it comes to training and racing and as he matures in the role, he has become better with feedback and input to get the bike where he wants it. Now we will take it to the next level in 2025 and everyone else will see why we have such and interest in this kid.”

