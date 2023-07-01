Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams

The Pro Motocross series heads to RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan for Round 5 of the Pro Motocross, season, Round 22 of SuperMotocross as fans will be greeted with Golden Anniversary celebrations at the famed track.

Monster Energy Supercross champion Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson will return to action in a 450 field that was decimated by injury at the end of 2023 as the competition heats up to be the primary challenger for points’ leader Jett Lawrence.

All that drama unfolds on a track that mirrors the history of Motocross as the RedBud Nationals is only one year younger than the series itself and that sense of history has not been lost on the riders. Earlier this week, Sexton spoke to his connection with RedBud as one reason to return this week .

STILL PERFECT: Jett Lawrence bobbles but wins at High Point

While Anderson and Sexton are healthy, the series lost Cooper Webb for at least one round as he recovers from a practice crash suffered earlier this week .

Jett is not the only perfect Lawrence brother. Hunter Lawrence looks to keep his perfect record of overall wins alive in the 250 class.

(All times are ET)

Track Map

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times for Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan, according to the Pro Motocross schedule from the AMA :

7:15 a.m.: Riders Meeting at AMA Semi

7:20 a.m.: Chapel Service at AMA Semi

8:00 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

8:20 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

8:50 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:10 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:40 a.m.: 250 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

9:45 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed

10:05 a.m.: 250 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:10 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed

10:30 a.m.: 450 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:35 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed

10:55 a.m.: 450 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

11:00 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed

11:45 a.m.: 250 Consolation Race

12:00 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race

12:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

1:00 p.m.: 250 Class Sight Lap

1:10 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1

1:50 p.m.: Podium Interviews

2:00 p.m.: 450 Class Sight Lap

2:10 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1

2:50 p.m.: Podium Interviews

2:45 p.m.: Halftime

3:15 p.m.: 250 Class Sight Lap

3:23 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2

4:05 p.m.: 250 Winners Circle

4:15 p.m.: 450 Class Sight Lap

4:23 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2

5:05 p.m.: 450 Winners Circle

