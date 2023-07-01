Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
The Pro Motocross series heads to RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan for Round 5 of the Pro Motocross, season, Round 22 of SuperMotocross as fans will be greeted with Golden Anniversary celebrations at the famed track.
Monster Energy Supercross champion Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson will return to action in a 450 field that was decimated by injury at the end of 2023 as the competition heats up to be the primary challenger for points’ leader Jett Lawrence.
All that drama unfolds on a track that mirrors the history of Motocross as the RedBud Nationals is only one year younger than the series itself and that sense of history has not been lost on the riders. Earlier this week, Sexton spoke to his connection with RedBud as one reason to return this week .
While Anderson and Sexton are healthy, the series lost Cooper Webb for at least one round as he recovers from a practice crash suffered earlier this week .
Jett is not the only perfect Lawrence brother. Hunter Lawrence looks to keep his perfect record of overall wins alive in the 250 class.
(All times are ET)
BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 4 will begin Saturday at 1 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock with an encore presentation Monday at 2 a.m. ET on CNBC. The Race Day Live show (including practice) will begin on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET Saturday.
NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.
Peacock is the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.
ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division
EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):
Here are the start times for Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan, according to the Pro Motocross schedule from the AMA :
7:15 a.m.: Riders Meeting at AMA Semi
7:20 a.m.: Chapel Service at AMA Semi
8:00 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
8:20 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
8:50 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
9:10 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
9:40 a.m.: 250 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
9:45 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
10:05 a.m.: 250 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
10:10 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
10:30 a.m.: 450 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
10:35 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
10:55 a.m.: 450 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
11:00 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
11:45 a.m.: 250 Consolation Race
12:00 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race
12:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies
1:00 p.m.: 250 Class Sight Lap
1:10 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1
1:50 p.m.: Podium Interviews
2:00 p.m.: 450 Class Sight Lap
2:10 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1
2:50 p.m.: Podium Interviews
2:45 p.m.: Halftime
3:15 p.m.: 250 Class Sight Lap
3:23 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2
4:05 p.m.: 250 Winners Circle
4:15 p.m.: 450 Class Sight Lap
4:23 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2
5:05 p.m.: 450 Winners Circle
