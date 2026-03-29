Davies takes the lead in the last third of the Detroit 250 Main

DETROIT, Michigan: Cole Davies and Nate Thrasher won their heats.

In-Race Notes

Nate Thrasher earned the holeshot after winning his heat earlier in the evening.

Thrasher crashed on Lap 2, handing the lead to Seth Hammaker.

Davies charged through Club MX teammates Coty Schock and Devin Simonson, and then Schock and Simonson make contact. Simonson flies off the track and briefly heads the wrong direction up the opposite lane.

Jo Shimoda moved into second as the race approached the halfway mark.

Davies secured second from Shimoda shortly after.

Simonson crashed a second time and has fallen to the back of the lead lap.

In all the excitement, Henry Miller moved into the top five on Lap 7.

Thrasher retired on Lap 8.

The Hammaker versus Davies battle was 10 seconds ahead of third with seven minutes remaining.

Davies took the lead on Lap 10.