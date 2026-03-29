Davies takes the lead in the last third of the Detroit 250 Main

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight-South Regional-Iowa at Illinois
Illinois powers its way to its first Final Four in 21 years, beating Iowa 71-59
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Sacramento Regional- Oklahoma at South Carolina
Ta’Niya Latson and Raven Johnson power South Carolina past Oklahoma to reach the women’s Elite Eight
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Fort Worth Regional-Kentucky at Texas
Rori Harmon gets Texas women going early to beat Kentucky and send the Longhorns to another Elite Eight

Top Clips

min_woo_lee.jpg
Lee gets up and down from one knee bunker shot
oly_fsdnc_fbeaudrycizeron_260328.jpg
Cizeron, Fournier Beaudry cruise to ice dance gold
nbc_nba_sasvmil_260328.jpg
Highlights: Castle earns triple-double vs. Bucks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight-South Regional-Iowa at Illinois
Illinois powers its way to its first Final Four in 21 years, beating Iowa 71-59
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Sacramento Regional- Oklahoma at South Carolina
Ta’Niya Latson and Raven Johnson power South Carolina past Oklahoma to reach the women’s Elite Eight
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Fort Worth Regional-Kentucky at Texas
Rori Harmon gets Texas women going early to beat Kentucky and send the Longhorns to another Elite Eight

Top Clips

min_woo_lee.jpg
Lee gets up and down from one knee bunker shot
oly_fsdnc_fbeaudrycizeron_260328.jpg
Cizeron, Fournier Beaudry cruise to ice dance gold
nbc_nba_sasvmil_260328.jpg
Highlights: Castle earns triple-double vs. Bucks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Davies takes the lead in the last third of the Detroit 250 Main

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published March 28, 2026 09:00 PM

DETROIT, Michigan: Cole Davies and Nate Thrasher won their heats.

In-Race Notes

Nate Thrasher earned the holeshot after winning his heat earlier in the evening.

Thrasher crashed on Lap 2, handing the lead to Seth Hammaker.

Davies charged through Club MX teammates Coty Schock and Devin Simonson, and then Schock and Simonson make contact. Simonson flies off the track and briefly heads the wrong direction up the opposite lane.

Jo Shimoda moved into second as the race approached the halfway mark.

Davies secured second from Shimoda shortly after.

Simonson crashed a second time and has fallen to the back of the lead lap.

In all the excitement, Henry Miller moved into the top five on Lap 7.

Thrasher retired on Lap 8.

The Hammaker versus Davies battle was 10 seconds ahead of third with seven minutes remaining.

Davies took the lead on Lap 10.