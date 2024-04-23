Théo Pourchaire will return with Arrow McLaren at Barber Motorsports Park for second IndyCar start

After an impressive NTT IndyCar Series debut in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, F2 champion Théo Pourchaire will return to the No. 6 Dallara-Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren this weekend at Barber Motorsprts Park as David Malukas continues to recover from a left wrist injury.

Pourchaire started 22nd and finished 11th at Long Beach.

“It was a crazy, crazy race,” the Frenchman told NBC Sports’ Dillon Welch. “I enjoyed it. We had a strong performance, so I’m super happy. The car was awesome today. I was the biggest mover of the race, which is amazing.

“I have to thank the whole IndyCar organization. The championship is amazing. Long Beach is a crazy good place, and I hope to be back in the future there. I learned much more in the race, it’s crazy. It’s pure racing in IndyCar. Physically, it’s tough. I’m quite tired right now, but it was a dream come true to do an IndyCar race for me with McLaren. Such a legendary brand and racing team. I’m quite emotional, but it’s amazing.”

Pourchaire was tapped last week to fill in for Malukas, who injured himself in a mountain biking accident. He was expected back by Long Beach, but Arrow McLaren executives told reporters last weekend that Malukas’ recovery from surgery has been slower than expected.

Malukas has yet to turn a competitive lap since joining Arrow McLaren for the 2024 season. The team said Tuesday it will “maintain their evaluation of David’s health and will share updates as appropriate.”