Live NASCAR Cup updates from Michigan

The Cup Series teams take on Michigan International Speedway Sunday on USA Network

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 07: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 07, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series teams take on Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:30 p.m. on USA Network after NASCAR moved up the start time.

Michigan is one of the four remaining tracks before the playoffs begin. 12 drivers have celebrated wins this season, which leaves four spots above the playoff cutline and puts extra pressure on Michael McDowell, Ty Gibbs, AJ Allmendinger and Daniel Suarez.

Kevin Harvick is the defending winner at Michigan. He will take on the 2-mile track for the final time in his Cup career, and he will try to win for the seventh time in the Irish Hills.

Christopher Bell will lead the field to the green flag after he won the pole during Saturday’s qualifying session. Ross Chastain will join him on the front row.

Follow along for live updates throughout the afternoon at Michigan International Speedway.

Updates
Drivers, storylines to watch at Michigan
By
John Newby
  

The weather will be a major storyline at Michigan on Sunday. There was rain earlier in the day, and the forecast calls for continued showers after 4 p.m. ET.

According to Weather Underground, there is a 42% chance of precipitation at 4. There is a 50% chance of precipitation at 5 p.m.

The expectation throughout the Cup garage is that there will be a race today. It will just be a race to halfway instead of the scheduled distance (200 laps).

Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.

Other storylines to watch:

—The Michigan race will be meaningful for two drivers. Brad Keselowski grew up about 90 miles away from the track while Erik Jones grew up 75 miles away.

Both Michigan natives are winless at their home track, but they have the goal of breaking their respective streaks this weekend. Keselowski, in particular, has said that a win at Michigan would be “like winning the Daytona 500.”

—One OEM’s dominance will be on the line Sunday at Michigan. Ford drivers have won the past eight Cup races at the 2-mile track. Kevin Harvick has accounted for five of these wins.

The last Chevrolet driver to win at Michigan was Kyle Larson. He visited Victory Lane three consecutive times in 2016 and ’17. Matt Kenseth is the last Toyota driver to win at Michigan, doing so in ’15.