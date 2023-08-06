Live NASCAR Cup updates from Michigan

The NASCAR Cup Series teams take on Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:30 p.m. on USA Network after NASCAR moved up the start time.

Michigan is one of the four remaining tracks before the playoffs begin. 12 drivers have celebrated wins this season, which leaves four spots above the playoff cutline and puts extra pressure on Michael McDowell, Ty Gibbs, AJ Allmendinger and Daniel Suarez.

Kevin Harvick is the defending winner at Michigan. He will take on the 2-mile track for the final time in his Cup career, and he will try to win for the seventh time in the Irish Hills.

Christopher Bell will lead the field to the green flag after he won the pole during Saturday’s qualifying session. Ross Chastain will join him on the front row.

Follow along for live updates throughout the afternoon at Michigan International Speedway.