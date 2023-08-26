Live NASCAR Cup updates from the regular-season finale at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – The Cup Series is back at Daytona International Speedway for the final race of the regular season (7 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock).

The 160-lap event at the 2.5-mile superspeedway is the last chance for winless drivers to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

Only one spot is open after Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski clinched on points at Watkins Glen last week. Bubba Wallace currently holds this spot with a 32-point advantage over rookie Ty Gibbs. Daniel Suarez is 43 points back.

These three drivers are the only ones that can mathematically point their way into the playoffs, and they will be the focus throughout the Saturday night race under the lights. Though the NBC Sports booth will also focus on past Daytona winners below the cutline.

This list includes 2022 Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric, who has never missed the playoffs in any of the three national series. He will face off against two-time Daytona winner Austin Dillon, Aric Almirola, Justin Haley and Erik Jones.

2020 Cup champion Chase Elliott and teammate Alex Bowman are both winless at Daytona, but they have each won several races with Hendrick Motorsports. They will aim to recreate this success and break through at the superspeedway.

Chevrolet drivers are currently on a two-race winning streak at Daytona thanks to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Dillon. Ford Performance won the three prior races with Cindric, Ryan Blaney and Michael McDowell. Toyota Racing has not celebrated at Daytona since Denny Hamlin won his third Daytona 500 in 2020.

Follow along below for updates throughout Saturday night from the racetrack.

