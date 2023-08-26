Live NASCAR Cup updates from the regular-season finale at Daytona
One chance remains for the winless Cup Series drivers to reach the playoffs.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL – The Cup Series is back at Daytona International Speedway for the final race of the regular season (7 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock).
The 160-lap event at the 2.5-mile superspeedway is the last chance for winless drivers to punch their ticket to the playoffs.
Only one spot is open after Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski clinched on points at Watkins Glen last week. Bubba Wallace currently holds this spot with a 32-point advantage over rookie Ty Gibbs. Daniel Suarez is 43 points back.
These three drivers are the only ones that can mathematically point their way into the playoffs, and they will be the focus throughout the Saturday night race under the lights. Though the NBC Sports booth will also focus on past Daytona winners below the cutline.
This list includes 2022 Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric, who has never missed the playoffs in any of the three national series. He will face off against two-time Daytona winner Austin Dillon, Aric Almirola, Justin Haley and Erik Jones.
2020 Cup champion Chase Elliott and teammate Alex Bowman are both winless at Daytona, but they have each won several races with Hendrick Motorsports. They will aim to recreate this success and break through at the superspeedway.
Chevrolet drivers are currently on a two-race winning streak at Daytona thanks to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Dillon. Ford Performance won the three prior races with Cindric, Ryan Blaney and Michael McDowell. Toyota Racing has not celebrated at Daytona since Denny Hamlin won his third Daytona 500 in 2020.
Follow along below for updates throughout Saturday night from the racetrack.
The focus at Daytona was on the battle for the final playoff spot, but there was an important press conference that took place earlier in the day.
2004 Cup Series champion Kurt Busch formally announced his retirement. He explained that he and his doctors have come to the conclusion that there are too many obstacles for him to overcome to get back to 100% and back to full-time racing.
There were several important figures at Busch’s press conference, such as
NASCAR executives Jim France, Ben Kennedy, Mike Helton, Steve O’Donnell, key figures from 23XI Racing, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick and Kyle Busch.
Following the press conference, Busch headed to the drivers meeting. He was honored with a tribute video and then he received a standing ovation from his fellow drivers and everyone else in attendance.
Busch did not get to ride off into the sunset on his terms due to a crash in qualifying at Pocono Raceway last season. He still had an opportunity to see how his fellow competitors view him before one of the biggest events on the Cup schedule.
As #NASCAR … Ovation in drivers meeting for Kurt Busch, who announced his retirement from the Cup Series on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/rSTl2366yG— Dustin Long (@dustinlong) August 26, 2023
Bubba Wallace enters the Daytona weekend in the final playoff spot. He is 32 points above the cutline after finishing 12th at Watkins Glen. Now he will head to one of his best tracks.
Wallace has made 12 starts at Daytona with Legacy Motor Club — then Richard Petty Motorsports — and 23XI Racing. He finished second behind Dillon in the 2018 Daytona 500. He also finished second behind Blaney in the 2021 summer race and second behind Cindric in the 2022 Daytona 500.
Wallace is winless at Daytona, but he has an average finish of 13.0 with only three DNFs. This includes this season’s Daytona 500 when he crashed from the lead after attempting to block Blaney.
Making the playoffs for the first time will not require a win. Wallace just needs to maintain his points lead over Gibbs and Suarez while hoping that there is a repeat winner.
It’s Bubba Wallace vs. the field tonight.— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 26, 2023
He currently has the final @NASCAR playoff spot. 16 others want it. pic.twitter.com/lTBN6DYK7B
Other storylines to watch:
--Talladega Superspeedway is known for its multi-car crashes, but Daytona International Speedway has been the site of carnage in recent seasons.
There were 21 cars involved in crashes during the 2020 race, which William Byron used to win his way into the playoffs. There were 15 DNFs. There were 29 cars involved in wrecks in 2021. There were 14 DNFs.
The most recent summer race at Daytona, which Dillon used to win his way into the playoffs, had the most carnage due to sudden rainfall at the Florida track. There were 28 cars involved in wrecks and 20 DNFs. If this trend continues, there will likely be several playoff-hopeful drivers that end the race early.
#NASCAR ... In the 3 regular-season finale Cup races at Daytona ... the carnage— Dustin Long (@dustinlong) August 26, 2023
2020 -- 21 cars in wrecks (15 DNFs)
2021 -- 29 cars in wrecks (14 DNFs)
2022 -- 28 cars in wrecks (20 DNFs)
What will happen tonight?
NBC & Peacock have the coverage at 7 pm ET
--The battle for the regular-season championship comes down to two drivers – Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin. They are the only ones that can mathematically clinch the trophy and the 15 extra playoff points.
Truex needs 22 points to win the regular-season championship for the second time in his career. Hamlin needs to erase a 39-point deficit to win the regular-season championship for the first time.
The battle is closer on the owner side. The No. 19 is only 14 points ahead of the No. 11. This creates a potential situation where Truex wins the regular-season championship on the owner side but the No. 11 wins on the owner side.