Maryland v Ohio State
College Football Week 7 Latest Updates: Scores and highlights from Ohio State, Washington, Oregon, USC
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 - Qualifying
Las Vegas Cup starting lineup: Christopher Bell claims pole
Chase Elliott wrecked car Vegas.jpg
Chase Elliott going to backup car after Las Vegas crash

Bell edges Larson for Cup pole at Las Vegas
Bell edges Larson for Cup pole at Las Vegas
Hot start continues to flame out for Colorado
Hot start continues to flame out for Colorado
nbc_golf_gc_andybean_231014.jpg
11-time PGA Tour winner Andy Bean dies at age 70

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Maryland v Ohio State
College Football Week 7 Latest Updates: Scores and highlights from Ohio State, Washington, Oregon, USC
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 - Qualifying
Las Vegas Cup starting lineup: Christopher Bell claims pole
Chase Elliott wrecked car Vegas.jpg
Chase Elliott going to backup car after Las Vegas crash

nbc_nas_bellpstpolewinintv_231014.jpg
Bell edges Larson for Cup pole at Las Vegas
nbc_cfb_osuvspur_halftimeanalysis_231014.jpg
Hot start continues to flame out for Colorado
nbc_golf_gc_andybean_231014.jpg
11-time PGA Tour winner Andy Bean dies at age 70

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Live Xfinity updates from Las Vegas playoff race

Eight Xfinity Series drivers are competing for a spot in the Championship 4.

AUTO: OCT 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Alsco Uniforms 302

Photo by Will Lester/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Xfinity Series returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m. ET, USA).

The 201-lap event at the 1.5-mile tri-oval track is the first race of the Round of 8 of the playoffs. John Hunter Nemechek, Austin Hill, Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer, Cole Custer, Chandler Smith, Sheldon Creed and Sammy Smith are the drivers still in championship contention.

Nemechek is 37 points above the cutline entering the Las Vegas weekend. Mayer holds the final transfer spot to the Championship 4 by two points. Custer is the first driver below the cutline.

There are two previous Las Vegas winners in the lineup. Josh Berry, who was eliminated from contention last week at the Roval, has two wins. Hill has one win.

The Xfinity Series coverage will begin at 3 p.m. on USA.

Follow along for updates throughout Saturday afternoon from the racetrack.

Las Vegas starting lineup: Josh Berry claims pole
By
John Newby
  
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 - Qualifying

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 13: Josh Berry, driver of the #8 LubeZone Chevrolet, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Josh Berry will lead the Xfinity Series field to the green flag for Saturday afternoon’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, USA).

Berry won the pole with a lap of 181.996 mph. This is his fourth career pole and his third of the season. Berry’s last pole win was Michigan where he finished second.

Cole Custer will start second with a lap of 181.702 mph. Custer is followed by Sammy Smith (181.446 mph), Chandler Smith (181.226 mph) and Parker Retzlaff (181.184 mph).

MORE: Xfinity starting lineup

Daniel Hemric (owner championship) in sixth (180.880 mph), Justin Allgaier in seventh (180.717 mph) and Austin Hill in 10th (179.976 mph) are the only other playoff drivers inside of the top 10.

Sam Mayer will line up 14th with a lap of 178.849 mph. Sheldon Creed will line up 15th with a lap of 178.566 mph.

For the second week in a row, John Hunter Nemechek will start from the rear of the field after his crew discovered an oil leak in practice. He was not able to take part in qualifying.

Ryan Reed, a two-time Daytona winner, will make his first Xfinity start since the 2018 season. He qualified 25th with a lap of 176.707 mph.
Drivers, storylines to watch at Las Vegas
By
John Newby
  

Justin Allgaier has 18 career Xfinity starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He has only failed to finish one race. An engine failure in 2019 sent the No. 7 to the garage early.

Allgaier has finished top 15 or better in every other Xfinity race at Las Vegas. This includes 15 top 10s and 10 top fives. He finished second this spring, third in last season’s playoff race, fifth in last season’s spring race and second in 2021’s playoff race.

Allgaier enters the Round of 8 sitting 17 points above the playoff cutline. If he continues his consistency at one of his best tracks, he could leave Nevada with a bigger point cushion or even a win.

Other storylines to watch:

--Sam Mayer won his way into the Round of 8 at the Charlotte Roval. This was his third win of the season. Now he heads to Las Vegas two points above Cole Custer and the cutline. This race will be one of his biggest tests.

Mayer ranks 25th in points earned on 1.5-mile tracks this season with 45. For comparison, John Hunter Nemechek is first with 207 points earned on 1.5-mile tracks. Austin Hill is second with 191 points earned.

Mayer’s seventh-place finish at Las Vegas in the spring is his only top-30 finish on 1.5-mile tracks. He finished 35th at Charlotte, 37th at Kansas and 38th at Texas. Whether he breaks this streak could play a role in him making the Championship 4.

--The regular season featured a battle between Hill and Nemechek. Both were in contention for the regular-season championship until the season finale at Kansas. Hill captured the trophy and the 15 bonus points while Nemechek won the race. Now Nemechek is the points leader on the strength of 10 stage wins and a series-high seven race wins.

The two contenders will be drivers to watch once again at Las Vegas. They are in a tie for the most top-five finishes in the series at 15 each. They have also both been strong at the 1.5-mile track. Nemechek has three top-10 finishes and one top five in five starts. Hill has two top-10 finishes and one win in four starts.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 04: Austin Hill, driver of the #21 Global Industrial Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Getty Images