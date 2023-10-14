Live Xfinity updates from Las Vegas playoff race

The Xfinity Series returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m. ET, USA).

The 201-lap event at the 1.5-mile tri-oval track is the first race of the Round of 8 of the playoffs. John Hunter Nemechek, Austin Hill, Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer, Cole Custer, Chandler Smith, Sheldon Creed and Sammy Smith are the drivers still in championship contention.

Nemechek is 37 points above the cutline entering the Las Vegas weekend. Mayer holds the final transfer spot to the Championship 4 by two points. Custer is the first driver below the cutline.

There are two previous Las Vegas winners in the lineup. Josh Berry, who was eliminated from contention last week at the Roval, has two wins. Hill has one win.

The Xfinity Series coverage will begin at 3 p.m. on USA.

Follow along for updates throughout Saturday afternoon from the racetrack.

