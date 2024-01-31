 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee, Virginia AGs suing NCAA over NIL-related recruiting rules with Vols under investigation
Adam Ottavino
Mets bring back hometown reliever Adam Ottavino on 1-year, $4.5 million contract
Hockey: PWHL-Boston at Montreal
Top women’s players, proud of PWHL’s encouraging launch, get stage of their own at NHL All-Star week

Top Clips

nbc_simms_draftkingsmvpodds_240131.jpg
QBs lead SB MVP odds, but plenty of ‘dark horses’
nbc_simms_lionsoffense_v2_240131.jpg
How Chiefs can take page out of Lions book vs. SF
nbc_simms_awsmahomes_240131.jpg
Chiefs, Mahomes effective in screen game vs. BAL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee, Virginia AGs suing NCAA over NIL-related recruiting rules with Vols under investigation
Adam Ottavino
Mets bring back hometown reliever Adam Ottavino on 1-year, $4.5 million contract
Hockey: PWHL-Boston at Montreal
Top women’s players, proud of PWHL’s encouraging launch, get stage of their own at NHL All-Star week

Top Clips

nbc_simms_draftkingsmvpodds_240131.jpg
QBs lead SB MVP odds, but plenty of ‘dark horses’
nbc_simms_lionsoffense_v2_240131.jpg
How Chiefs can take page out of Lions book vs. SF
nbc_simms_awsmahomes_240131.jpg
Chiefs, Mahomes effective in screen game vs. BAL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum entry list

  
Published January 31, 2024 01:41 PM

Thirty-six cars are entered for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

With the field cut to 23 cars for Sunday’s feature, 13 teams will fail to make the event.

MORE: Clash entry list

MORE: Clash primer

The entries include inaugural Clash winner Joey Logano and last year’s winner Martin Truex Jr.

Kaulig Racing announced this week that Josh Williams will drive the No. 16 in this event. He’s also scheduled to drive that Cup car at Atlanta at February. Additional races will be announced later.

The feature race is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox. The Last Chance Race is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday. The heat races will be 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1.