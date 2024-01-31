Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum entry list

Thirty-six cars are entered for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

With the field cut to 23 cars for Sunday’s feature, 13 teams will fail to make the event.

The entries include inaugural Clash winner Joey Logano and last year’s winner Martin Truex Jr.

Kaulig Racing announced this week that Josh Williams will drive the No. 16 in this event. He’s also scheduled to drive that Cup car at Atlanta at February. Additional races will be announced later.

The feature race is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox. The Last Chance Race is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday. The heat races will be 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1.