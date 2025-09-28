Chase Elliott goes 10th to first for win at Kansas on wild final restart

Chase Elliott emerged the winner from a wild final restart in double overtime at Kansas Speedway, zooming from 10th to first in the final two laps for his second victory of the season.

NASCAR’s seven-time Most Popular Driver advanced to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs by beating Denny Hamlin by 0.069 seconds. Christopher Bell was third, followed by Chase Briscoe and Bubba Wallace, who led coming to the white flag.

“Everything worked out perfect for me,” Elliott told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider after ending a 12-race winless drought and delivering Chevrolet its first win of the playoffs. “Had a great push through (turns) 1 and 2. That kind of all started with (Brad Keselowski). Big run off of 2. Seas kind of parted and just was able to keep my momentum up. That was really it.

“Obviously we still had pretty good tires compared to those guys, but what a crazy finish. Hope you all enjoyed that. I certainly did. Really proud of our team.”

Elliott qualified fourth and backed it up with his first win since June 28 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He led twice for 24 laps at Kansas.

“Had a really solid weekend, win or no win,” he said. “Really nice to qualify really well. We’ll certainly enjoy this, man. This is pretty cool. Just never take this stuff for granted because they’re hard to come by. Learned that the hard way. Always enjoy it. Always appreciate it.”

Hamlin led a race-high 159 laps and came up just short of claiming his 60th career victory despite a power steering problem.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver lost control of the race during a late yellow as his jack man stumbled on a two-tire pit stop. Hamlin dropped from first to sixth for the restart with 10 laps remaining.

“Just super disappointing,” Hamlin told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns. “I wanted it bad. It would have been 60 for me. The team just did an amazing job with the car, just really, really fast. Gave me everything I needed. Got the restart I needed. Just couldn’t finish it there on the last corner. Obviously got really, really tight with (Wallace), and it just got real tight and we let the 9 win.

“Yeah, just mechanical failures and different things have really hindered us in years past, and we had no power steering that last run. Low voltage. Just a lot of things and just just disappointing because I don’t think I’ve ever had a car that good to the competition. Man, I wanted it for my dad. I wanted it for everybody. Just wanted it a little too hard.”

Under pressure from all sides, Wallace ended up slamming into the outside wall off Turn 4 after getting squeezed by Hamlin. The 23XI Racing driver led 13 of the final 15 laps.

“To even have a shot at the win with the way we started, you could have fooled me,” Wallace told NBC Sports’ Kim Coon. “We were not good. We missed it on the fire-off speed. I just really appreciate the team. Two years ago, I’d probably say something dumb. He’s a dumbass for that move. I don’t care if he’s my boss or not. But we’re going for the win. I hate that we gave it to Chevrolet there.

“Toyotas were super fast, and proud to be driving one. I thought it was meant to be, and then it wasn’t.”

A multicar wreck on a restart with 52 laps remaining collected two of the playoff cars for Team Penske, was trying to rebound after a miserable qualifying Saturday.

Joey Logano, who had rebounded from starting 35th to finish sixth in Stage 1, got bumped by teammate Austin Cindric, who had qualified 35th. Playoff driver Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing also was caught in the nine-car incident.

The crash appeared to start as Noah Gragson changed lanes in the middle of the pack. Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch, AJ Allmendinger, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ty Gibbs and Carson Hocevar also were involved.

Stage 1 winner: Hamlin

Stage 2 winner: Hamlin

Next: Sunday, Oct. 5, 3 p.m. ET at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on USA

