Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
This rule has to change before the next Ryder Cup, Keegan Bradley says
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
Ryder Cup 2025: Individual player records for Europe and U.S. at Bethpage
Texas Rangers v. Cleveland Guardians
2025 MLB Playoffs: Full postseason schedule, how to watch, format, bracket, rules
nbc_nas_reddick_250928.jpg
Reddick survives ‘tough day’ at Kansas
nbc_nas_briscoe_250928.jpg
Briscoe recaps ‘crazy’ restarts at Kansas
nbc_nas_bell_250928.jpg
Bell leaving Kansas ‘pretty satisfied’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_nas_reddick_250928.jpg
Reddick survives ‘tough day’ at Kansas
nbc_nas_briscoe_250928.jpg
Briscoe recaps ‘crazy’ restarts at Kansas
nbc_nas_bell_250928.jpg
Bell leaving Kansas ‘pretty satisfied’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kansas

Results, points, playoff standings after Kansas as Chase Elliott advances with win

  
Published September 28, 2025 07:38 PM

Chase Elliott earned his 21st career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series, zooming from 10th to first on the final restart in double overtime at Kansas Speedway to advance to the third round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

It’s the second victory this season for the No. 9 Chevrolet driver, who ended a 12-race winless drought dating to June 28 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Elliott became the eighth driver with multiple wins this year by notching his second victory at Kansas (where he won in October 2018).

Denny Hamlin finished second after leading a race-high 159 of 273 laps on the 1.5-mile oval.

MORE: Click here for Kansas results l Click here for the cumulative report l Click here for the penalty report l Click here for race notes

MORE: Click here for driver points l Click here for owner points

Elliott has won two of the past 13 races after winning only once in the previous 87 races. This was his eighth playoff victory and first since Talladega Superspeedway nearly three years ago.

NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying
What Drivers Said after Cup win by Chase Elliott at Kansas Speedway
NASCAR’s most popular driver went from 10th to first on the final restart to beat Denny Hamlin.

Christopher Bell finished third, followed by Chase Briscoe and Bubba Wallace.

With Elliott and New Hampshire winner Ryan Blaney having advanced to the Round of 8, here are the points standings for the remaining 10 playoff drivers heading into the second-round cutoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:

Kyle Larson 3,124 points (plus-54 to the curline); Denny Hamlin 3,118 (plus-48); Christopher Bell 3,114 (plus-44); William Byron 3,110 (plus-40); Chase Briscoe 3,091 (plus-21); Joey Logano 3,083 (plus-13).

Below the cutline are: Ross Chastain 3,070 (minus-13 to the cutline); Bubba Wallace 3,057 (minus-26); Tyler Reddick 3,054 (minus-29); Austin Cindric 3,035 (minus-48).