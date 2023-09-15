 Skip navigation
Friday NASCAR schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway

  
Published September 15, 2023 06:00 AM

Xfinity Series teams practice, qualify and race Friday as they kick off the playoffs at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series teams are also on track Friday. They go through pre-race inspection before practicing and qualifying for Saturday’s Round of 16 elimination race.

Friday’s race starts the Xfinity Series Round of 12. Bristol previously served as the regular-season finale, but NASCAR moved it into the playoffs this year.

The Xfinity Series teams have competed at Bristol Motor Speedway 79 times. There have been 51 drivers that celebrated wins at the .533-mile paved track. Phil Parsons won the inaugural event in 1982. Noah Gragson won last season’s race. Joe Gibbs Racing drivers have combined to win a series-high 13 races at Bristol.

Justin Allgaier (2010) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2004) are the only drivers in the field with previous Xfinity wins at Bristol. Playoff drivers Sam Mayer (2020) and Chandler Smith (2021) each won a Truck Series race at Bristol.

Bristol Motor Speedway

Weather

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 78 degrees. High of 70 degrees and a 1% chance of precipitation at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Friday, Sept. 15

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2:35 – 3:10 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
  • 3:10 – 4 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
  • 4:35 – 5:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
  • 5:20 – 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (300 laps, 159.9 miles; USA Network, NBC Sports App, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)