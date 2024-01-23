Joey Logano leads Ford Performance Power Rankings entering 2024

Joey Logano tops the Ford Performance Power Rankings heading into the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Logano is a multi-time Cup champion who sits in a tie for 28th on the all-time Cup wins list. He has won at least one race in 12 consecutive seasons.

The Ford Performance Power Rankings include multiple championship-winning drivers across the three national series, as well as an Xfinity driver who broke through in 2023.

These rankings are based on past success across the three national NASCAR series as well as respective team situations entering 2024. Kyle Larson ranks No. 1 in Chevrolet Power Rankings, revealed last week. The Power Rankings for Toyota drivers will be published Jan. 30.

NBC Sports Power Rankings for Ford Performance

1. Joey Logano (Cup) — Logano moved over to Ford in 2013 after joining Team Penske. He already had two Cup wins from his time with Joe Gibbs Racing (2009-12) but has since gone on to win 30 more times in Cup, 12 times in Xfinity and two times in Truck. Logano has also reached the Championship 4 five times while winning two Cup titles.

2. Ryan Blaney (Cup) — Like Logano, Blaney has been in the Ford pipeline since 2013. He has won three Truck Series races for Ford along with seven Xfinity races and 10 Cup races. Blaney has also reached the Cup playoffs seven times while winning one championship.

3. Brad Keselowski (Cup) — Keselowski won an Xfinity championship and a Cup championship for Team Penske, albeit while driving a Dodge. He joined Ford Performance in 2013 and has since gone on to win one Truck race, 19 Xfinity races and 26 Cup races for the Blue Oval. Keselowski has reached the playoffs nine times since joining Ford and the Championship 4 twice.

4. Chris Buescher (Cup) — Buescher doesn’t have the career numbers of the three drivers ahead of him. What he does have is a championship in the Xfinity Series and a track record of incremental progress. Buescher has won five Cup races for Ford Performance teams since moving to Cup in 2016, including three last season.

5. Cole Custer (Xfinity) — Custer has proven to be a consistent contender in Xfinity with 13 wins and a championship to his name. He also won a Cup race and Rookie of the Year in 2020. Custer enters the 2024 season at 26 years old and will have several years to continue improving.

6. Chase Briscoe (Cup) — Briscoe still seeks consistency at NASCAR’s highest level but has achieved success across the three national series. He has two Truck Series wins and a playoff appearance. He has a Cup Series win and an appearance in the Round of 8. Briscoe boasts 11 Xfinity Series wins, including nine in the 2020 season.

7. Austin Cindric (Cup) — Cindric has delivered wins to Ford Performance across the three national series. He has one win in the Truck Series, 13 in the Xfinity Series and one in Cup. His most recent win was the Daytona 500, the biggest race in Cup. Cindric, who also has an Xfinity championship on his resume, struggled last season in Cup but has an opportunity to rebound in 2024 with the new Dark Horse Mustang.

8. Michael McDowell (Cup) — McDowell, who hits 500 Cup starts in 2024, did not have the ability to contend for top-10 finishes early in his career. There was a stretch in 2009-10 where he started 32 races but failed to finish 31 due to a variety of issues. McDowell found his home in 2018 with the move to Front Row Motorsports and the return to Ford. He has won two races, including the 2021 Daytona 500, while scoring 32 of his 35 career top-10 finishes.

9. Noah Gragson (Cup) — Gragson enters his first season with Ford Performance after winning two Truck Series races for Toyota and 13 Xfinity Series races for Chevrolet. He now joins Stewart-Haas Racing after 39 previous Cup starts between Kaulig Racing, Beard Motorsports, Legacy Motor Club and Hendrick Motorsports. Gragson only has one career top-10 finish in Cup but will now join Stewart-Haas Racing, a team with a track record of success.

10. Josh Berry (Cup) — Berry makes his move to Ford Performance after winning five races in 95 starts at JR Motorsports. He has limited Cup experience with only 12 starts but has proven to be competitive with three top-10 finishes and one top five. Now he will take on the full schedule while teaming up with a championship-winning crew chief in Rodney Childers.

