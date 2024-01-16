Kyle Larson leads Team Chevy Power Rankings entering 2024

Kyle Larson tops the Team Chevy Power Rankings heading into the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The Team Chevy Power Rankings include multiple championship-winning drivers across the three national series, as well as a perennial championship contender.

The Power Rankings will examine the Ford and Toyota drivers over the following two weeks. All of these rankings are based on past success across the three national NASCAR series as well as respective team situations entering 2024.

NBC Sports Power Rankings for Team Chevy

1. Kyle Larson (Cup) — Larson is only 31 years old but has achieved a considerable amount in NASCAR. He has three Truck Series wins, 14 Xfinity Series wins and 23 Cup Series wins. He is a Cup champion with a 10-win season on his resume and top-10 finishes in 49 percent of his 331 Cup starts. Larson also has three All-Star Race wins. He will likely remain a pivotal part of the Chevrolet lineup for years to come as he adds to his collection of trophies.

2. Kyle Busch (Cup) — Busch returned to Chevrolet in 2023 after 15 seasons with Toyota and two Cup championships. He continued to be a factor in NASCAR with three Cup wins and two Truck wins. He reached 63 career Cup wins and topped 19,000 laps led. Busch set the NASCAR record for the most consecutive seasons with at least one Cup win (19).

3. Chase Elliott (Cup) — Elliott went winless for the first time since 2017 while missing seven races but still topped 150 career top-10 finishes and 5,000 laps led. Elliott has delivered results for Chevrolet throughout his national series career with three Truck Series wins, five Xfinity Series wins and 18 Cup Series wins. This tenure includes an Xfinity championship in 2014 and a Cup championship in 2020.

4. William Byron (Cup) — Byron has steadily improved throughout his NASCAR career, one that began with Toyota and included a move to Chevrolet in 2017. He won his eighth career Truck Series race after joining Chevrolet, as well as four Xfinity Series races and a championship. Byron hasn’t captured a Cup championship but has celebrated 10 race wins since 2020. This includes a series-high six last season.

5. Ross Chastain (Cup) — The FBI raiding DC Solar’s headquarters in 2018 disrupted Chastain’s rise through the NASCAR ranks and took away a full-time opportunity at Chip Ganassi Racing. He persevered by moving to the Truck Series and delivering a three-win season in 2019. Chastain spent one season with Kaulig Racing in Xfinity before moving up to Cup full-time in 2021 with Ganassi. Now with Trackhouse Racing, Chastain has delivered four Cup wins in two seasons while making the playoffs twice and reaching the Championship 4 once.

6. AJ Allmendinger (Xfinity) — Allmendinger left full-time Cup competition after the 2018 season. He dialed back his schedule and began making part-time starts for Kaulig Racing in 2019 and ’20 before returning to a full schedule in 2021-2023. Allmendinger has become a perennial contender while winning 15 Xfinity races, two Xfinity regular-season championships and two Cup races since 2019. Now he returns to full-time Xfinity competition in 2024 in search of more wins.

7. Justin Allgaier (Xfinity) — Allgaier has dozens of starts across Cup and Trucks but has primarily spent his career in Xfinity. He has made a home in the second-tier series while piling up 23 wins – the 12th-most in Xfinity history – and appearing in the Championship 4 six times. Allgaier has the second-most top-10 finishes in series history (262) and only needs five more to set a record.

8. Alex Bowman (Cup) — Bowman went winless for the first time since 2018 after missing three races with a back injury. He still topped 30 career top-five finishes and took the points lead for the first time. Bowman returns to Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet in 2024 with seven career Cup wins and one Xfinity win.

9. Austin Dillon (Cup) — Dilllon has achieved success across all three levels of NASCAR. He has seven Truck Series wins and a championship. He has nine Xfinity Series wins and a championship. Two of Dillon’s four Cup Series wins are crown jewels — the Daytona 500 and the Coca-Cola 600. Consistency remains an issue but Dillon has reached the playoffs five times since moving up to Cup in 2014.

10.Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Cup) — Stenhouse has only competed in two of the national NASCAR series — Cup and Xfinity — but has celebrated success in both. He won eight races and two Xfinity championships before moving up to Cup where he has since won three races. Stenhouse won at Talladega and Daytona for team owner Jack Roush in 2017 and then he won the Daytona 500 for JTG Daugherty Racing last season.

