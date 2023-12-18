JR Motorsports finalizes crew chief lineup for 2024 Xfinity season

 Skip navigation
Published December 18, 2023 10:27 AM

JR Motorsports has set its crew chief lineup, one that includes two new additions, ahead of the 2024 Xfinity Series season.

Adam Wall will lead the No. 8 team as Sammy Smith starts his first season with JR Motorsports. Phillip Bell will take over as crew chief for Brandon Jones and the No. 9 team. He replaces Jason Burdett, who moved to Legacy Motor Club.

Mardy Lindley returns to Sam Mayer and the No. 1 team after four wins last season. Jim Pohlman returns to Justin Allgaier and the No. 7 team after four wins last season. Allgaier and Mayer both made it to the Championship 4.

Wall previously worked as an engineer at JR Motorsports from 2016 until the end of the 2018 season. He worked with Elliott Sadler while celebrating three wins and finishing second in the championship standings twice.

Wall followed crew chief Kevin Meendering to Hendrick Motorsports in 2018. He worked on Jimmie Johnson’s team before moving over to Kyle Larson’s team and winning a Cup championship.

Bell, who started his JR Motorsports tenure in 2016, served as the lead engineer for Noah Gragson and the No. 9 team during the 2022 Xfinity season. He celebrated eight wins with Gragson and ended the season second in the championship standings.

“I feel very confident in our group of crew chiefs for 2024,” said Mike Bumgarner, JRM’s Director of Competition, in a statement. “Both Adam and Phillip have previous experience here with our guys and that chemistry alone makes the flow of communication even better.

“The process speaks volumes to what (Dale Earnhardt Jr.) and (Kelley Earnhardt Miller) have been able to do here.”