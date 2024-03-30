 Skip navigation
Kyle Larson wins Cup pole at Richmond

  
Published March 30, 2024 12:39 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — Kyle Larson will lead the field to the green flag Sunday night at Richmond Raceway (7 p.m. ET on Fox).

Larson won the pole with a lap of 120.332 mph. This is his 17th career Cup pole and his first of the season.

Chase Elliott qualified second with a lap of 120.321 mph. This is his best starting position of the season.

MORE: Richmond starting lineup

Richmond International Raceway - Alternate Views
NASCAR Best Bets: Toyota Owners 400
Top Picks for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond.

Ross Chastain, who was slowest in practice, qualified third with a lap of 120.059 mph. Behind him was Alex Bowman (119.861 mph), Bubba Wallace (119.819 mph), Todd Gilliland (119.760 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (119.585 mph), Ty Gibbs (119.517 mph), Austin Cindric (119.111 mph) and Joey Logano (119.069 mph).

Larson is the only driver with a Next Gen Richmond win to reach the second round of qualifying. Denny Hamlin qualified 11th. Chris Buescher qualified 14th.

The green flag for the Easter Sunday race will wave at 7:15 p.m. ET. Fox will provide coverage at 7 p.m. Pre-race coverage will begin on FS1 at 5:30 p.m. and will continue on Fox at 6 p.m.