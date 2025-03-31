NASCAR elevates Steve Phelps to commissioner, Steve O’Donnell to president

Steve Phelps has been promoted to the newly created position of NASCAR Commissioner and Steve O’Donnell will take over Phelps’ former role as NASCAR President, the sanctioning body announced Monday morning.

“We are thrilled to name Steve Phelps as NASCAR’s first Commissioner. His leadership, professionalism and well-earned respect from across the sports industry speak to his unique value for the sport,” said NASCAR Chairman & CEO, Jim France in a statement. “With more than 50 years of expertise between them, both Steve Phelps and Steve O’Donnell bring tremendous expertise, stability and a commitment to the bold racing innovations that will continue to serve fans, teams and stakeholders for many years to come.”

Phelps, who had been president since 2018, will oversee NASCAR, IMSA and all 15 NASCAR-owned tracks. His specific focus will be on strategic growth and international expansion.

“I’m honored to take this next step in helping to guide NASCAR, the sport I’ve loved since my father took me to my first race at five years old, continue to grow and welcome new fans, competitors and partners that together create some of the most extraordinary moments in sports,” Phelps said in a statement.

“I cannot thank the France family enough for their unwavering commitment to our fans, their steady leadership, and most importantly, their stewardship of stock car racing since its inception nearly eight decades ago. This sport is truly one of the great American business stories and I’m privileged to continue as part of that legacy – and especially its bright future.”

O’Donnell, who had been chief operating officer, becomes the sixth NASCAR President. He will oversee day-to-day management of the sport, including all operations, competition and commercial business.

“In my 30 years in NASCAR, I’ve been most inspired by the passion of race fans at tracks across the country. It has been a privilege to help bring our sport to those fans through incredible new venues and innovative engaging content that showcase the best racing in our storied history,” said O’Donnell in a statement.

“I believe we’re the best in the world at creating ‘Bucket List’ events that merge sports and entertainment with tailgating, camping and the most immersive fan experience in sports. I’m honored to continue that mission and build upon the collaboration and innovation with our teams and partners to deliver the best racing to sports fans everywhere.”

