NASCAR penalizes teams of Noah Gragson, Ryan Preece for Atlanta infractions

  
Published February 27, 2024 04:40 PM

NASCAR has announced 35-point penalties for the teams of Noah Gragson and Ryan Preece after the race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The No. 10 team and No. 41 team at Stewart-Haas Racing have been penalized for violating sections 14.5.6.1 A & B & C of the NASCAR Rule Book (roof air deflectors).

Both teams lose 35 driver and owner points. Preece now has zero points heading to Las Vegas. Gragson has negative six points.

Stewart-Haas Racing had no statement on the penalties. The team has not decided whether it will appeal.

NASCAR officials confiscated the roof rail deflectors from the cars of Gragson and Preece after Friday’s pre-race inspection.

Elton Sawyer, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, addressed the potential penalties Tuesday on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“Obviously, (the roof rail deflector) it’s not a Next Gen-certified part,” Sawyer said. “It’s a team part, but it has to meet the CAD drawing. In this case, it didn’t meet that.”

NASCAR also issued penalties in Xfinity. Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief Seth Chavka was fined $5,000 for a loose lug nut.

SS Green Light Racing crew chief Jason Miller, who was involved in a pit road altercation with DGM Racing driver Kyle Weatherman, was penalized for violating sections 4.4 D (NASCAR member code of conduct). He has been suspended for the next two races.

NASCAR did not penalize the No. 38 Truck team of Front Row Motorsports. Officials disqualified the entry after Saturday’s race at Atlanta for violating section 14.4.10.1.G (windshield fasteners must remain tight and stationary for the entire event).