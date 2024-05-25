NASCAR penalizes Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing at Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR has issued penalties to the No. 45 team of 23XI Racing ahead of Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 (6 p.m. ET on Fox).

NASCAR stated that competition officials discovered the No. 45 team made unapproved adjustments to the underwing of the Toyota after it had gone through technical inspection.

Ty Gibbs wins pole for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 Ty Gibbs will start from the pole for the first time in his career.

As a result, NASCAR ejected car chief Michael Hobson for the remainder of the weekend. The No. 45 team also lost pit stall selection.

Reddick will have to start from the rear of the field after reaching the second round of qualifying. He will have to serve a pass-through penalty at the start of Sunday’s race.

Reddick finished fifth in last season’s Coca-Cola 600.