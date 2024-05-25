 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Round One
Golf world mourns death of Grayson Murray: ‘It’s a huge loss for all of us on the PGA Tour’
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 - Practice
Starting lineup for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 - Qualifying
Ty Gibbs wins pole for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600

Top Clips

nbc_moto_deeganintrv_240525.jpg
Deegan silences doubters after 250 sweep in Pala
nbc_golf_charlesschwabbestofrd3_240525.jpg
HLs: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3 best shots
nbc_golf_gc_webbsimpsonintv_240525.jpg
Simpson reflects on impact Murray had on his life

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Round One
Golf world mourns death of Grayson Murray: ‘It’s a huge loss for all of us on the PGA Tour’
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 - Practice
Starting lineup for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 - Qualifying
Ty Gibbs wins pole for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600

Top Clips

nbc_moto_deeganintrv_240525.jpg
Deegan silences doubters after 250 sweep in Pala
nbc_golf_charlesschwabbestofrd3_240525.jpg
HLs: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3 best shots
nbc_golf_gc_webbsimpsonintv_240525.jpg
Simpson reflects on impact Murray had on his life

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR penalizes Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing at Charlotte

  
Published May 25, 2024 07:52 PM

CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR has issued penalties to the No. 45 team of 23XI Racing ahead of Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 (6 p.m. ET on Fox).

NASCAR stated that competition officials discovered the No. 45 team made unapproved adjustments to the underwing of the Toyota after it had gone through technical inspection.

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 - Qualifying
Ty Gibbs wins pole for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600
Ty Gibbs will start from the pole for the first time in his career.

As a result, NASCAR ejected car chief Michael Hobson for the remainder of the weekend. The No. 45 team also lost pit stall selection.

Reddick will have to start from the rear of the field after reaching the second round of qualifying. He will have to serve a pass-through penalty at the start of Sunday’s race.

Reddick finished fifth in last season’s Coca-Cola 600.