Ty Gibbs wins pole for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, N.C. — Ty Gibbs will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway (6 p.m. ET on Fox).

Gibbs won the pole with a lap of 183.955 mph. This is his first career pole.

William Byron qualified second with a lap of 183.58 mph. He was followed by Christopher Bell (183.461 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (182.871 mph), and Chase Elliott (182.704 mph).

Alex Bowman (182.624 mph), Ross Chastain (182.285 mph), Tyler Reddick (182.137 mph), Michael McDowell (181.886 mph) and Kyle Larson (181.702 mph) all reached the second round of qualifying.

Reddick will start from the rear of the field for Sunday’s race. The No. 45 crew made unapproved adjustments to the underwing of the Toyota after it went through tech.

As a result, NASCAR ejected the team’s car chief. Reddick will also have to serve a pass-through penalty at the start of Sunday’s race.

Chris Buescher was unable to take a qualifying lap. He crashed during practice and will have to go to a backup car for Sunday’s race.

Fox will broadcast the Coca-Cola 600 at 6 p.m. ET. Pre-race coverage starts on FS1 at 4:30 p.m and moves to Fox at 5:30 p.m.