 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jaiden Ausberry Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 23 Jaiden Ausberry, early-enrolled freshman linebacker, four-star recruit
Ryan Pressly
Pressly’s Prowess
  • Jorge Montanez
    ,
  • Jorge Montanez
    ,
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_edge_btesteelers_230705.jpg
Defense, Pickett can lift Steelers to 2023 success
nbc_edge_btebengals_230705.jpg
Are Bengals overvalued in 2023 betting markets?
nbc_livefrom_navypilots_230705.jpg
Navy conducts all-women flyover at Pebble Beach

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jaiden Ausberry Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 23 Jaiden Ausberry, early-enrolled freshman linebacker, four-star recruit
Ryan Pressly
Pressly’s Prowess
  • Jorge Montanez
    ,
  • Jorge Montanez
    ,
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_edge_btesteelers_230705.jpg
Defense, Pickett can lift Steelers to 2023 success
nbc_edge_btebengals_230705.jpg
Are Bengals overvalued in 2023 betting markets?
nbc_livefrom_navypilots_230705.jpg
Navy conducts all-women flyover at Pebble Beach

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR Weekend Schedule at Atlanta, Mid-Ohio

  
Published July 6, 2023 07:00 AM

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity teams head to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend for speedway-style racing, while the Craftsman Truck Series competes at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

Atlanta Weekend Schedule (Cup and Xfinity Series)

Weekend weather

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. High of 91 degrees. Forecast for the start of the Xfinity race calls for mostly sunny skies, a high of 82 degrees and an 18% chance of rain .

Sunday: Forecast calls for a high of 83 degrees and a 42% chance of rain at the start of the race.

Saturday, July 8

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 12:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 4:05 - 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)
  • 5:35 - 6:55 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network)
  • 8 p.m. — Xfinity race (163 laps, 251.02 miles; USA Network, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, July 9

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 4 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 7 p.m. — Cup race (260 laps, 400.4 miles; USA Network, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Mid-Ohio Weekend Schedule (Craftsman Truck Series)

Weekend weather

Friday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High of 78 degrees.

Saturday: Cloudy with a high of 77 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Friday, July 7

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. — ARCA
  • 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

Track activity

  • 1:45 - 2:45 p.m. — ARCA practice
  • 3 - 3:20 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
  • 4 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
  • 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
  • 6 p.m. — ARCA race (42 laps, 94.836 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)

Saturday, July 8

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10:30 a.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

  • 1:30 p.m. — Truck race (67 laps, 151.28 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)