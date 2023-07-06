NASCAR Weekend Schedule at Atlanta, Mid-Ohio

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity teams head to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend for speedway-style racing, while the Craftsman Truck Series competes at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.
Atlanta Weekend Schedule (Cup and Xfinity Series)
Weekend weather
Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. High of 91 degrees. Forecast for the start of the Xfinity race calls for mostly sunny skies, a high of 82 degrees and an 18% chance of rain .
Sunday: Forecast calls for a high of 83 degrees and a 42% chance of rain at the start of the race.
Saturday, July 8
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 11 a.m. — Xfinity Series
- 12:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 4:05 - 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)
- 5:35 - 6:55 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network)
- 8 p.m. — Xfinity race (163 laps, 251.02 miles; USA Network, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, July 9
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 4 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 7 p.m. — Cup race (260 laps, 400.4 miles; USA Network, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Mid-Ohio Weekend Schedule (Craftsman Truck Series)
Weekend weather
Friday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High of 78 degrees.
Saturday: Cloudy with a high of 77 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.
Friday, July 7
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 10 a.m. — ARCA
- 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
Track activity
- 1:45 - 2:45 p.m. — ARCA practice
- 3 - 3:20 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
- 4 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
- 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
- 6 p.m. — ARCA race (42 laps, 94.836 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)
Saturday, July 8
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 10:30 a.m. — Truck Series
Track activity
- 1:30 p.m. — Truck race (67 laps, 151.28 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)