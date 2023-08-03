NASCAR weekend schedule at Michigan International Speedway

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: APR 29 Western Conference First Round - Oilers at Kings
Oilers hire Connor McDavid’s longtime agent Jeff Jackson as their CEO of hockey operations
Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - Day One
Hometown Hopefuls: Cycling world champion Clara Brown shaped by Maine roads
Baltimore Orioles v Atlanta Braves
Max Fried is rejoining the Braves’ rotation after being sidelined for nearly 3 months

Top Clips

nbc_dps_loveorwilson_230803.jpg
Wilson, Love must show something soon
nbc_indy_sales_honda_nashville_230803.jpg
Music City GP sure to be chaotic, unpredictable
nbc_dps_collegefootballlandscapechanging_230803.jpg
College football on precipice of seismic change

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: APR 29 Western Conference First Round - Oilers at Kings
Oilers hire Connor McDavid’s longtime agent Jeff Jackson as their CEO of hockey operations
Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - Day One
Hometown Hopefuls: Cycling world champion Clara Brown shaped by Maine roads
Baltimore Orioles v Atlanta Braves
Max Fried is rejoining the Braves’ rotation after being sidelined for nearly 3 months

Top Clips

nbc_dps_loveorwilson_230803.jpg
Wilson, Love must show something soon
nbc_indy_sales_honda_nashville_230803.jpg
Music City GP sure to be chaotic, unpredictable
nbc_dps_collegefootballlandscapechanging_230803.jpg
College football on precipice of seismic change

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR weekend schedule at Michigan International Speedway

  
Published August 3, 2023 11:00 AM

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity teams head to Michigan International Speedway this weekend for some high-speed racing on the 2-mile track. The ARCA Menards Series teams will join them for a tripleheader weekend.

Kevin Harvick won last year’s Cup race.

Michigan Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Mostly sunny with a few clouds. High of 84 degrees. Forecast for the start of Xfinity qualifying calls for mostly sunny skies, a high of 82 degrees and a 1% chance of rain.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies early and mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High of 82 degrees. Forecast for the start of the Xfinity Series race calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 82 degrees and a 2% chance of rain.

Sunday: Forecast calls for showers early and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High of 84 degrees and a 41% chance of precipitation at the start of the race.

Friday, Aug. 4

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series
  • 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 1:30 – 2:15 p.m. — ARCA practice (no TV)
  • 2:30 – 2:50 p.m. — ARCA qualifying (no TV)
  • 3:35 – 4:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)
  • 4:05 – 5 p.m. — Xfinity Qualifying (USA Network)
  • 6 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps, 200 miles; FS1, FloRacing, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Aug. 5

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 12:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 12:35 - 1:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network)
  • 1:20 - 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network)
  • 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (125 laps, 250 miles; NBC, Peacock, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Aug. 6

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2:30 p.m. — Cup race (200 laps, 400 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)