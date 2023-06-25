Nashville Xfinity results, driver points

LEBANON, Tenn. — AJ Allmendinger collected his second victory of the season and the 17th of his Xfinity Series career Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway.

Riley Herbst placed second and was followed by Sam Mayer, Austin Hill and Josh Berry.

The race had 11 cautions. Twenty-one of the 38 cars in the race were involved in accidents. The 11 cautions tied an event record.

John Hunter Nemechek remains the points leader. He leads Austin Hill by nine points and Justin Allgaier by 41 points.