Road America Xfinity starting lineup: AJ Allmendinger claims pole

AJ Allmendinger scored his second pole of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season on Friday at Road America.

The Kaulig Racing driver won the pole with a lap of 130.574 seconds at 111.606 mph around the 4.084-mile road course. This set a new track record.

“I think we still have room to gain,” Allmendinger told pit reporter Matt Yocum. “With this repave, the track is completely different now. We did our homework, it was better in the first round. We made it a lot better in the second round. I think we still have to make it better to go beat these guys tomorrow.”

Portland and Chicago winner Cole Custer will start second at Road America with a lap of 111.352 mph. This is Custer’s third front-row start in the last four road course races. Justin Allgaier (111.164 mph), Riley Herbst (110.598 mph), and Sam Mayer (110.476 mph) followed Custer.

Sage Karam made history for Sam Hunt Racing in his first session with the team. He qualified sixth with a lap of 110.242 mph, which is now the best starting position in team history. Teammate Kaz Grala qualified ninth with a lap of 109.209 mph.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:05 p.m. NBC and Peacock will provide coverage.

