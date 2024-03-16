 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
Despite watery chunk on 17, Wyndham Clark only one back at The Players
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
Schauffele overcomes four-shot deficit to lead The Players
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
The Players Championship: Final-round tee times, pairings, TV info

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lftheplayers_johnsonwagner_240316.jpg
Wagner explains difficulties of No. 17
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_xander_240316.jpg
Schauffele’s putting has made ‘the difference’
nbc_golf_theplayersrd3_240316.jpg
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
Despite watery chunk on 17, Wyndham Clark only one back at The Players
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
Schauffele overcomes four-shot deficit to lead The Players
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
The Players Championship: Final-round tee times, pairings, TV info

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lftheplayers_johnsonwagner_240316.jpg
Wagner explains difficulties of No. 17
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_xander_240316.jpg
Schauffele’s putting has made ‘the difference’
nbc_golf_theplayersrd3_240316.jpg
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ryan Blaney wins Cup pole at Bristol

  
Published March 16, 2024 07:18 PM

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ryan Blaney won his first Cup pole at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday and his first series pole since April 2022.

“I can’t remember the last time I qualified first,” Blaney said.

He earned the top spot with a lap of 124.954 mph. This is Blaney’s 10th career Cup pole.

MORE: Bristol starting lineup

He also showed his strength in practice, posting the fastest average speed for five, 10, 15, 20 and 25 consecutive laps in his group.

Despite the speed, Blaney called Saturday a “pretty challenging day,” noting the changing track conditions with the resin that was applied to the bottom groove in the corners.

“That’s kind of neat when we’re guessing,” Blaney said.

Blaney will be joined on the front row by rookie Josh Berry (124.792 mph).

Denny Hamlin (124.178), Joey Logano (123.746) and Chase Elliott (122.882 mph) complete the top five.

Fords took five of the top seven spots. Along with Blaney, Berry and Logano, Chase Briscoe qualified sixth and Michael McDowell will start seventh in Sunday’s race (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox).