Saturday NASCAR schedule at Michigan International Speedway

  
Published August 5, 2023 07:00 AM

Two of the national NASCAR series will be in action Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.

Xfinity teams will race at the 2-mile track. Cup Series teams will practice and qualify for Sunday’s race.

Ty Gibbs, Ross Chastain, Cole Custer and Austin Hill will control cars in both series as they pull double duty at Michigan. Chastain will make his first start for Kaulig Racing since the 2020 season.

Michigan Saturday Schedule

Weather

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 82 degrees. Mostly sunny skies with a high of 75 degrees and a 1% chance of precipitation when the Cup teams are qualifying. There is a 0% chance of precipitation at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday, Aug. 5

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 12:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 12:35 - 1:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network)
  • 1:20 - 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network)
  • 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (125 laps, 250 miles; NBC, Peacock, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)