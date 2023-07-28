Saturday Road America Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in Wisconsin with a Saturday afternoon race at Road America.

There are seven races remaining before the playoffs and five spots are open for new winners.

Ty Gibbs is the defending Xfinity Series winner at Road America. He will be in Richmond this weekend for the Cup Series race. Justin Allgaier (2018), Jeremy Clements (2017) and AJ Allmendinger (2013) are the only previous Road America winners on the entry list.

There have been 13 Xfinity races at Road America. None have had a repeat winner. Chevrolet drivers have combined to win seven times. Toyota and Ford drivers have equally split the other six races.

Joe Gibbs and Richard Childress have the most owner wins at Road America with three each. Steve Turner and Roger Penske each had two.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Road America

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:51 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:05 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 12 p.m. ... Driver introductions begin at 2:15 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Donnie Floyd of Motor Racing Outreach at 2:43 p.m. ... the national anthem will be performed by local recording artist Anton Pietenpol at 2:44 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 45 laps (182.16 miles) on the 4.084-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 22. Stage 2 ends at Lap 34. There will be a competition caution at Lap 10 due to the track repave.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is set for Friday at 6 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBC and Peacock will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. ... Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 2:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and can heard at mrn.com. ... SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 80 degrees. 0% chance of precipitation at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Kyle Larson started from the pole and swept the first two stages while leading 31 laps. Ty Gibbs took the lead on the final lap after Larson missed a turn. Gibbs went on to win while Larson finished second. Josh Berry, Austin Hill and Brandon Jones rounded out the top five. 15 drivers failed to finish the race.

