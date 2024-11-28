Statistical leaders for 2024 NASCAR Cup season
With the 2024 NASCAR Cup season complete, here’s a look at the leaders in various statistical categories.
Most wins in 2024 season
6 — Kyle Larson
4 — Joey Logano
3 — Ryan Blaney
3 — William Byron
3 — Tyler Reddick
3 — Christopher Bell
3 — Denny Hamlin
Most top-five finishes in 2024
15 — Christopher Bell
15 — Kyle Larson
13 — William Byron
12 — Ryan Blaney
12 — Tyler Reddick
12 — Denny Hamlin
11 — Chase Elliott
9 — Brad Keselowski
8 — Alex Bowman
8 — Ty Gibbs
Most top 10s in 2024 season
23 — Christopher Bell
21 — William Byron
21 — Tyler Reddick
19 — Chase Elliott
18 — Ryan Blaney
18 — Kyle Larson
18 — Denny Hamlin
17 — Alex Bowman
15 — Chris Buescher
14 — Brad Keselowski
14 — Bubba Wallace
14 — Ross Chastain
Most poles in 2024 season
6 — Michael McDowell
5 — Kyle Larson
4 — Denny Hamlin
3 — Joey Logano
3 — Christopher Bell
3 — Tyler Reddick
Most stage wins in 2024 season
12 — Kyle Larson
11 — Christopher Bell
7 — Denny Hamlin
6 — Tyler Reddick
5 — Ryan Blaney
4 — Martin Truex Jr.
4 — Austin Cindric
Most laps led in 2024 season
1,700 — Kyle Larson
1,145 — Christopher Bell
943 — Denny Hamlin
597 — Tyler Reddick
567 — Ryan Blaney
555 — Martin Truex Jr.
431 — Chase Elliott
417 — Ty Gibbs
414 — Joey Logano
357 — William Byron
Highest percentage of laps completed in 2024
99.45% — Daniel Hemric
99.34% — Justin Haley
98.50% — Chase Elliott
98.47% — Daniel Suarez
98.31% — Bubba Wallace
98.07% — Todd Gilliland
97.88% — William Byron
97.80% — Ross Chastain
97.55% — Carson Hocevar
97.54% — John Hunter Nemechek
Most times Did Not Finish in 2024 season
10 — Josh Berry
7 — Ryan Blaney
7 — Harrison Burton
7 — Michael McDowell
7 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
6 — Christopher Bell
6 — Noah Gragson
6 — Joey Logano
6 — John Hunter Nemechek