Statistical leaders for 2024 NASCAR Cup season

  
Published November 28, 2024 07:00 AM

With the 2024 NASCAR Cup season complete, here’s a look at the leaders in various statistical categories.

Most wins in 2024 season

6 — Kyle Larson

4 — Joey Logano

3 — Ryan Blaney

3 — William Byron

3 — Tyler Reddick

3 — Christopher Bell

3 — Denny Hamlin

Most top-five finishes in 2024

15 — Christopher Bell

15 — Kyle Larson

13 — William Byron

12 — Ryan Blaney

12 — Tyler Reddick

12 — Denny Hamlin

11 — Chase Elliott

9 — Brad Keselowski

8 — Alex Bowman

8 — Ty Gibbs

NASCAR: Xfinity 500
Christopher Bell-Kyle Larson dirt duels may return with JGR shift on drivers racing beyond NASCAR
Kyle Larson on Christopher Bell being allowed to race on dirt: “I think that’s great for the sport, NASCAR and grassroots racing. It’s exciting. “

Most top 10s in 2024 season

23 — Christopher Bell

21 — William Byron

21 — Tyler Reddick

19 — Chase Elliott

18 — Ryan Blaney

18 — Kyle Larson

18 — Denny Hamlin

17 — Alex Bowman

15 — Chris Buescher

14 — Brad Keselowski

14 — Bubba Wallace

14 — Ross Chastain

Most poles in 2024 season

6 — Michael McDowell

5 — Kyle Larson

4 — Denny Hamlin

3 — Joey Logano

3 — Christopher Bell

3 — Tyler Reddick

2024 NASCAR Banquet
NASCAR celebrates Cup champion Joey Logano as he delivers a special message
After a series of thanks to those who helped him win his third Cup title, Joey Logano offered a message to all of NASCAR.

Most stage wins in 2024 season

12 — Kyle Larson

11 — Christopher Bell

7 — Denny Hamlin

6 — Tyler Reddick

5 — Ryan Blaney

4 — Martin Truex Jr.

4 — Austin Cindric

Most laps led in 2024 season

1,700 — Kyle Larson

1,145 — Christopher Bell

943 — Denny Hamlin

597 — Tyler Reddick

567 — Ryan Blaney

555 — Martin Truex Jr.

431 — Chase Elliott

417 — Ty Gibbs

414 — Joey Logano

357 — William Byron

NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Practice
Martin Truex Jr.’s NASCAR Cup career — by the numbers
Martin Truex Jr. may not have won in 2024, but he bids farewell to full-time NASCAR Cup competition with Hall of Fame-worthy numbers.

Highest percentage of laps completed in 2024

99.45% — Daniel Hemric

99.34% — Justin Haley

98.50% — Chase Elliott

98.47% — Daniel Suarez

98.31% — Bubba Wallace

98.07% — Todd Gilliland

97.88% — William Byron

97.80% — Ross Chastain

97.55% — Carson Hocevar

97.54% — John Hunter Nemechek

RC - Joey and Brittany Logano.jpg
Photos: Scene on red carpet at 2024 NASCAR Awards in Charlotte
The 2024 season came to an end with the NASCAR Awards at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Most times Did Not Finish in 2024 season

10 — Josh Berry

7 — Ryan Blaney

7 — Harrison Burton

7 — Michael McDowell

7 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

6 — Christopher Bell

6 — Noah Gragson

6 — Joey Logano

6 — John Hunter Nemechek