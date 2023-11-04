Sunday Cup Phoenix championship race: Start time, TV info and more

The Cup Series season ends Sunday with the championship race at Phoenix Raceway (coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

Sunday will mark the 55th Cup race at Phoenix. Alan Kulwicki won the inaugural race in 1988. Joey Logano is the defending winner of the championship race. He won his second Cup title after finishing ahead of Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott.

Bell, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney and William Byron are the drivers still in contention for the Cup championship.

Larson is the only previous champion in the field. Blaney and Byron are making their first appearances in the Championship 4. Bell finished third in the standings last season.

Details for Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:23 p.m. ... The green flag will wave at 3:32 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 10:30 a.m. … Championship 4 driver introductions are at 2:55 p.m. ... The driver’s meeting is at 2:15 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Chaplain, Captain Jeff Rybold of Luke Air Force Base at 3:12 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed by The United States Air Force Band Singing Sergeants at 3:13 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 312 laps (312 miles) on the 1-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 185.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is set for Saturday at 4:35 p.m. on USA Network and the NBC Sports App.

TV/RADIO: NBC and Peacock will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage starts at 2 p.m. on NBC and Peacock. … Post-race show will be on Peacock. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio coverage begins at 3 p.m.

STREAMING: NBC Sports App and Peacock

FORECAST: Weather Underground — A high of 86 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup Series championship race.

LAST TIME: Joey Logano started from pole, won stage 1 and led 187 laps. He won the race and the championship. Teammate Ryan Blaney finished second after winning stage 2 and leading 109 laps. Championship contender Ross Chastain finished third. Championship contender Christopher Bell finished 10th. Championship contender Chase Elliott finished 28th after being involved in a crash on the Lap 200 restart.

