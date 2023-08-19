 Skip navigation
Sunday Cup race at Watkins Glen: Start time, TV info and more

  
Published August 19, 2023 11:00 AM

The race for the final playoff spot heats up Sunday at Watkins Glen International.

Bubba Wallace holds the final playoff spot. He leads Daniel Suarez by 28 points and Ty Gibbs by 49 points. Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski each could clinch a playoff spot.

Hendrick Motorsports has won each of the last four races at Watkins Glen. Elliott won twice in a row followed by Larson winning the last two years.

Michael McDowell looks to win his second race in a row after his victory last weekend at the Indianapolis road course.

Details for Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by PBA Pro Bowler Kyle Troup and PWBA Pro Bowler Shannon O’Keefe at 3:09 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:20 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12 p.m. ... Drivers meeting is at 2:10 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 2:35 p.m. ... Rev. David Fife will give the invocation at 3:01 p.m. ... Matt Wilson will perform the Canadian anthem at 3:02 p.m. and the national anthem at 3:03 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 90 laps (220.5 miles) on the 2.45-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 40.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 1:30 p.m.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. ... Countdown to Green will begin at 2:30 p.m. on USA Network. ... Motor Racing Network’s coverage begins at 2 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBC Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Partly cloudy skies with a high of 85 degrees and no chance of precipitation at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: Kyle Larson took the lead from teammate Chase Elliott on a restart with five laps to go and went on to win. AJ Allmendinger finished second. Joey Logano was third, Elliott placed fourth and Daniel Suarez was fifth.

