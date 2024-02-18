Two NASCAR drivers have won a Monday Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona 500 will take the green flag at 4:30 p.m. ET Monday after rain postponed the event Sunday.

This sets up the third time NASCAR will run the crown jewel race on a day other than originally scheduled.

The first time a Daytona 500 was postponed was 2012. Rain forced NASCAR to delay the race to Sunday night before moving it to Monday afternoon.

Matt Kenseth won. He started fourth and led 50 of the 202 laps. Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished second.

The second Monday Daytona 500 was in 2020. The race started on Sunday afternoon but stopped on Lap 20 due to rain. NASCAR moved the race to Monday.

Denny Hamlin won that race, his third time capturing the Harley J. Earl trophy. Hamlin led 79 laps and won stage 2 before winning in overtime. Hamlin drove the lone Toyota in the top 10.

The 2021 Daytona 500 ended on a Monday morning after a rain delay of nearly six hours pushed the end past midnight.