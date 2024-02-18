 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FIS World Cup Cross - Country Tour de Ski Toblach - 10km
Gus Schumacher makes U.S. cross-country skiing history in Minneapolis
MLB: NLCS-Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies
Bryce Harper wants longer deal with Phillies to go in his 40s, accepting of move to first base
SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mctaxlive_240218.jpg
How Chelsea picked Manchester City’s defense apart
nbc_pl_cataxlive_240218.jpg
How Liverpool, Wolves expose teams on the break
nbc_pl_plupdate_240218.jpg
PL Update: Manchester United outlast Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FIS World Cup Cross - Country Tour de Ski Toblach - 10km
Gus Schumacher makes U.S. cross-country skiing history in Minneapolis
MLB: NLCS-Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies
Bryce Harper wants longer deal with Phillies to go in his 40s, accepting of move to first base
SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mctaxlive_240218.jpg
How Chelsea picked Manchester City’s defense apart
nbc_pl_cataxlive_240218.jpg
How Liverpool, Wolves expose teams on the break
nbc_pl_plupdate_240218.jpg
PL Update: Manchester United outlast Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Two NASCAR drivers have won a Monday Daytona 500

  
Published February 18, 2024 03:31 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona 500 will take the green flag at 4:30 p.m. ET Monday after rain postponed the event Sunday.

This sets up the third time NASCAR will run the crown jewel race on a day other than originally scheduled.

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Practice
How to watch Monday’s Daytona 500: Start time, TV info and weather
Sunny skies are in the forecast for the Daytona 500.

The first time a Daytona 500 was postponed was 2012. Rain forced NASCAR to delay the race to Sunday night before moving it to Monday afternoon.

Matt Kenseth won. He started fourth and led 50 of the 202 laps. Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished second.

The second Monday Daytona 500 was in 2020. The race started on Sunday afternoon but stopped on Lap 20 due to rain. NASCAR moved the race to Monday.

Denny Hamlin won that race, his third time capturing the Harley J. Earl trophy. Hamlin led 79 laps and won stage 2 before winning in overtime. Hamlin drove the lone Toyota in the top 10.

The 2021 Daytona 500 ended on a Monday morning after a rain delay of nearly six hours pushed the end past midnight.