MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

France v Australia
Olympic silver medalist France eliminated early at FIBA World Cup
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
Ryan Preece discharged from Daytona hospital
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Texas Rangers
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Garver powering up, Wicks impresses in debut

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newcastlegoal1_230827.jpg
Gordon nutmegs Alisson to give Newcastle lead
nbc_pl_shumchl_230827.jpg
Highlights: Manchester City 2, Sheffield United 1
nbc_pl_shumcanalysis_230827.jpg
Mustoe: Rodri goes ‘above and beyond’ for Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Winners, losers from Daytona International Speedway

  
Published August 27, 2023 12:00 PM

A look at the winners and losers from Daytona International Speedway:

WINNERS

Chris Buescher — He continued his career season by winning his third race in a five-week stretch. He set himself up for a potential deep playoff run by scoring the fourth-most playoff points. Now he heads to the first round of the playoffs, which includes Bristol, the site of his second career win.

Brad Keselowski — One week after pointing his way into the playoffs, Keselowski achieved another goal. He helped RFK Racing get back to the days of 1-2 finishes. Keselowski pushed Buescher to the win and capped off the regular season with his sixth top-five finish of the season.

Bubba Wallace — He scored points in stage 1 and avoided a 16-car crash at the end of stage 2. He then finished 12th while Buescher scored the win. Wallace secured his first career Cup Series playoff appearance on points.

Martin Truex Jr. — He won the first stage at Daytona to score an extra playoff point. He then clinched the regular-season championship after Denny Hamlin was involved in the crash that ended stage 2. Truex enters the playoffs in a tie with William Byron for the top seed.

Denny Hamlin — He finished 26th and missed out on the regular-season championship, but he celebrated a milestone as a team owner. Bubba Wallace made the playoffs for the first time. He joined Tyler Reddick in the 16-driver field while marking the first time that both of Hamlin’s cars made the playoffs.
Truex Jr. wraps up Cup regular season championship
Martin Truex Jr. says the regular season title trophy is "really cool," but he's focused on a championship again this year, and the 15 playoff bonus points are even better.

LOSERS

Chase Elliott — He entered the regular-season finale in a must-win situation after running out of fuel at Watkins Glen. He did everything right by avoiding a multi-car crash and running inside of the top five in the final stage. He just missed the playoffs after finishing fourth.

Alex Bowman — Like Elliott, he needed a win to reach the playoffs. He also avoided the multi-car crash at the end of stage 2 and ran inside of the top 10 during the final stage. He finished sixth but missed the playoffs for the first time since taking over as Hendrick Motorsports’ fourth full-time driver in 2018.

Austin Dillon — He started 21st at the track he won his way into the playoffs last season. He was involved in the crash at the end of stage 2 and failed to clear the Damaged Vehicle Policy clock. He finished 33rd.

Chase Briscoe — Started from the pole for the first time this season. He led 67 laps while working in tandem with teammate Aric Almirola. Briscoe finished 30th after a wreck that sent Ryan Preece’s No. 41 barrel rolling through grass. He missed out on the playoffs.

Aric Almirola — He started second next to Briscoe and helped keep the field at bay during the final stage. He finished third at the track where he scored his first career win back in 2014. He missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season.