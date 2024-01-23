Xfinity Dash 4 Cash returns for 2024 NASCAR season

NASCAR has announced that the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash will return for its 16th season in 2024 as Xfinity Series drivers compete for $100,000 bonuses.

The Dash 4 Cash will begin with the March 30 qualifying race at Richmond. The four highest-finishing eligible Xfinity drivers will set the field for the first Dash 4 Cash race, which takes place April 6 at Martinsville.

The Dash 4 Cash will continue with the April 13 race at Texas and the April 20 race at Talladega. It will end with the April 27 race at Dover.

In order to qualify for the Dash 4 Cash, drivers must be full-time in the Xfinity Series and must be declared for points.

Last season’s Dash 4 Cash races took place at Richmond, Martinsville, Talladega and Dover. Justin Allgaier and John Hunter Nemechek each won the $100,000 bonus once. Custer won the final two Dash 4 Cash bonuses.

NASCAR also announced the return of the Triple Truck Challenge to the Craftsman Truck Series for its sixth season.

This bonus program pays $50,000 to the winner of one of three select races. If the driver wins two out of the three races, they earn $150,000. If one driver sweeps the three races, they earn $500,000.

The first Triple Truck Challenge race will be May 24 at Charlotte. The program continues June 1 at Gateway. It closes June 28 at Nashville.

Ben Rhodes won the Triple Truck Challenge race at Charlotte last season. Grant Enfinger won the Triple Truck Challenge race at Gateway. Carson Hocevar won the Triple Truck Challenge race at Nashville.