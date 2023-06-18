 Skip navigation
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Collin Morikawa: Bethpage crowds ‘tame’ so far, hopes Cam Young fist pumps ‘in someone’s face’
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Vice-captain prop bets add some monetary levity for U.S. team at Ryder Cup
NCAA Football: Illinois at Indiana
No. 11 Indiana at Iowa prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, top players, betting trends, and stats

Worthy set mainly for ‘decoy work’ in Week 4
Charbonnet (foot) a ‘risky bet’ in fantasy Week 4
McLaurin (quad) doubtful, seeking second opinion

Elijah Harkless

Elijah
Harkless

BASKET-EURO-GRE-TUR
Germany, Turkiye — both undefeated — advance to face off in EuroBasket final
Germany beat Lauri Markkanen and Finland, while Turkiye comfortably handled Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece, winning by 26.
Luka Doncic’s 39 not enough as Germany beats Slovenia at EuroBasket; Markkanen, Finland advance
Lauri Markkanen, Finland upset Nikola Jokic, Serbia knocking powerhouse out of EuroBasket
How to Watch Serbia vs Finland at EuroBasket 2025: Nikola Jokic vs. Lauri Markkanen
Watch Lauri Markkanen drop 43 for Finland in EuroBasket win
13 NBA players to watch during 2025 EuroBasket