After run to NBA Finals, Pacers reportedly extend contract of coach Rick Carlisle

  
Published August 19, 2025 11:03 AM

The Indiana Pacers have gotten better each year under coach Rick Carlisle. His first season in his second stint with the Pacers, the 2021-22 season, was a rough one with the team winning just 25 games, but the following season that improved to 35, then 47 and a run to the Eastern Conference Finals, then 50 wins and a trip to the NBA Finals this past season.

That led the Pacers to extend Carlisle’s contract, reports Marc Stein (and since confirmed by other reports).

BREAKING: Pacers coach Rick Carlisle has agreed to a multiyear extension after coaching Indiana to last season’s NBA Finals, @TheSteinLine has learned.

Marc Stein (@thesteinline.bsky.social) 2025-08-19T14:07:06.900Z

The details of the contract are not known, but he signed a previous extension in 2023, and with this new multi-year extension, it’s safe to say Carlisle will be coaching the Pacers for years to come.

Carlisle has coached the Pacers in two stints, the first from 2003-2007 and the current one, which started in 2021. In those eight seasons he has a 338-318 (51.5%) record and made the playoffs five of the eight seasons, including last season’s Finals run.

With Tyrese Haliburton out for next season following a torn Achilles, plus Myles Turner bolting for Milwaukee, expectations are not high for Indiana heading into next season. Carlise, however, has a knack for getting the most out of teams that other people don’t expect much from.

