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Anthony Edwards out Thursday night, with that will not be eligible for postseason awards

  
Published April 2, 2026 10:48 PM

Anthony Edward was a lock to make his third All-NBA team in six seasons. Then the 65-game rule got in the way.

Edwards is out on Thursday due to right knee pain and, as a result, cannot play in 65 games this season. That will leave him short of the 65-game threshold to qualify for postseason awards.

(Technically, he can play in 65 games if he plays in the rest of the Timberwolves games this season, but in one of those games, he didn’t play in enough minutes for it to count.)

Edwards is averaging 29.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season, shooting 40.1% from 3-point range this season.

Edwards joins Detroit’s Cade Cunningham as elite players who are going to miss out on a postseason award because of the 65-game rule. They epitomize the reasons voters want the rule gone — both of those players likely would have slid to third-team All-NBA because of the games missed, but their contributions deserved to be recognized. That said, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the 65-game rule is working as intended, so it may not be going anywhere.

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