NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
Prominent drivers near cutline heading into final race of opening round
IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Practice 1
Marcus Armstrong caps Ganassi's triple crown in finale with IndyCar Rookie of the Year
IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey
Scott Dixon reigns again after team scrambles to change engine before first Laguna Seca win

Pollard notches second TD of the night vs. Giants
Pollard notches second TD of the night vs. Giants
nbc_snf_dalpicksix_230910.jpg
Bland snatches INT off deflection, returns for TD
Igbinoghene recovers blocked FG for 58-yard TD
Igbinoghene recovers blocked FG for 58-yard TD

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Boban Marjanovic reportedly re-signs with Rockets for next season

  
Published September 10, 2023 10:33 PM
Houston Rockets v Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 26: Boban Marjanovic #51 of the Houston Rockets looks on before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 26, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA is better with Boban Marjanovic in it.

Not because of his elite center play, although he makes a solid veteran third center, but because of the joy he brings to the arena for every game. In an NBA where players can sometimes be dour and overly serious, Marjanovic understands he is lucky to be playing a game for a living, making good money and living the life. For that reason he’s a great locker room influence.

Which is why the Rockets are bringing him back next season, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The connection here is that Marjanovic played for the Spurs when new Rockets coach Ime Udoka was an assistant under Gregg Popovich. Udoka saw the impact Marjanovic can have on a locker room and brought him in.

This is unquestionably a veteran minimum contract. Last season the Rockets had Marjanovic under contract, waived him to create space around the trade deadline in February, then re-signed him later after he cleared waivers. Overall, the 7'4" Marjanovic played in 31 games for the Rockets.

He will be the third center on the depth chart behind Alperen Sengun and Jock Landale.

Houston Rockets Primary Logo Houston Rockets Boban Marjanović.jpg Boban Marjanović