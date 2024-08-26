Boban Marjanovic still waiting for NBA contract for next season

Fan favorite Boban Marjanovic spent the last two seasons in Houston but remains a free agent looking for a team for next season.

Marjanovic, who was in Slovenia taking part in the Goran Dragic farewell game last weekend, is still waiting on that contract for next season, but he’s not stressing about it he told Milun Nesovic of Meridian Sport (hat tip Eurohoops).

“Every time you make plans, it doesn’t work out. Plans always change. Here, I first wanted to come by plane, but we arrived by car. I have no plans. I enjoy every segment of life. I’m waiting for the NBA, but if it doesn’t happen, there is a lot on paper going on. But let’s move on.”

Marjanovic, 36, has bounced around the NBA as a reserve center, playing for the Pistons, Clippers, Sixers, and Mavericks before the Rockets. Last season he played in just 14 games for Houston as an end-of-the-bench big. However, he’s popular in locker rooms, with fans, and knows how to be a professional and provide quality minutes when his number is called, and at 7'4" he can block a few shots and protect the rim when called upon.

After looking at their options in training camp, it’s possible that some team decides they need a little more depth at center and gives Marjanovic a call. However, he’s not stressed about it and knows he could always get a contract in Europe, but he will wait out the NBA and see what happens.