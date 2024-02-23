 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Magical Kenya Open Presented by Absa - Day Two
Watch: Ugandans celebrate first DPWT cut made by a countryman
GOLF: FEB 18 PGA The Genesis Invitational
Cognizant Classic field: McIlroy highlights start of Florida swing
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 - Qualifying
Shane van Gisbergen gets through ‘crazy’ experience at Daytona

Top Clips

nbc_oly_hollowayrelives23final_240223.jpg
Holloway relives 110mH title from hot air balloon
nbc_golf_gc_alvaroortizintv_240223.jpg
Ortiz: ‘Hard work is paying off’ at Mexico Open
nbc_golf_gc_dp_magicalkenyard2hl_240223.jpg
HLs: DP World Tour Magical Kenya Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Magical Kenya Open Presented by Absa - Day Two
Watch: Ugandans celebrate first DPWT cut made by a countryman
GOLF: FEB 18 PGA The Genesis Invitational
Cognizant Classic field: McIlroy highlights start of Florida swing
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 - Qualifying
Shane van Gisbergen gets through ‘crazy’ experience at Daytona

Top Clips

nbc_oly_hollowayrelives23final_240223.jpg
Holloway relives 110mH title from hot air balloon
nbc_golf_gc_alvaroortizintv_240223.jpg
Ortiz: ‘Hard work is paying off’ at Mexico Open
nbc_golf_gc_dp_magicalkenyard2hl_240223.jpg
HLs: DP World Tour Magical Kenya Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bulls’ Patrick Williams to undergo foot surgery, out for remainder of season

  
Published February 23, 2024 05:47 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers v Chicago Bulls

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 23: Patrick Williams #44 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles up the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at the United Center on December 23, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Getty Images

After playing 82 games last season and heading into a contract year, there was a lot of optimism around the Bulls that Patrick Williams could take a big step forward this year.

Instead, injuries have held Williams back this season. He hasn’t looked great in the 43 games he did play, and now his season is done due to foot surgery, the Bulls have announced.

A bone edema is a buildup of fluid along with the bone marrow. Williams has been out since Jan. 25 hoping rest would solve the issue, but things got worse to the point of a stress reaction (the precursor to a stress fracture), requiring surgery.

Williams will be a free agent this summer and the Bulls have his Bird rights. Whether Chicago brings him — and fellow free agent DeMar DeRozan — back will say a lot about the direction management plans to take this franchise.

Williams averaged 10 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 39.9% from 3 (on 3.4 attempts a game).

That’s three expected Bulls starters lost for the season due to surgeries: Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine (also a foot surgery) and now Williams. The Bulls also will be without Torrey Craig for a few weeks after he injured his knee during the All-Star break.

Mentions
Patrick Williams.png Patrick Williams Chicago Bulls Primary Logo Chicago Bulls