Bulls’ Patrick Williams to undergo foot surgery, out for remainder of season

After playing 82 games last season and heading into a contract year, there was a lot of optimism around the Bulls that Patrick Williams could take a big step forward this year.

Instead, injuries have held Williams back this season. He hasn’t looked great in the 43 games he did play, and now his season is done due to foot surgery, the Bulls have announced.

Injury Update: Patrick Williams, who has been sidelined since Jan 25 with initial bone edema in his left foot, recently underwent routine subsequent imaging revealing the progression of his foot stress reaction.



He will undergo surgery and be out for the remainder of the season. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 23, 2024

A bone edema is a buildup of fluid along with the bone marrow. Williams has been out since Jan. 25 hoping rest would solve the issue, but things got worse to the point of a stress reaction (the precursor to a stress fracture), requiring surgery.

Williams will be a free agent this summer and the Bulls have his Bird rights. Whether Chicago brings him — and fellow free agent DeMar DeRozan — back will say a lot about the direction management plans to take this franchise.

Williams averaged 10 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 39.9% from 3 (on 3.4 attempts a game).

That’s three expected Bulls starters lost for the season due to surgeries: Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine (also a foot surgery) and now Williams. The Bulls also will be without Torrey Craig for a few weeks after he injured his knee during the All-Star break.