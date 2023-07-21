 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 - Qualifying
Pocono Truck starting lineup: Nick Sanchez wins pole
Logan Saldate Notre Dame
Needed third receiver joins Notre Dame class of 2024, de-committing from Oregon State on Friday
oly_atwmile_dlmonaco_230721.jpg
Faith Kipyegon crushes mile world record in Monaco, her third world record in two months

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfopen_fleetwoodharman_230721.jpg
Can Fleetwood handle the home country pressure?
nbc_golf_lfopen_fleetwoodintv_230721.jpg
Fleetwood pleased with first 36 holes at The Open
nbc_golf_theopen_rd2hls_230721.jpg
Highlights: The Open Championship 2023, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 - Qualifying
Pocono Truck starting lineup: Nick Sanchez wins pole
Logan Saldate Notre Dame
Needed third receiver joins Notre Dame class of 2024, de-committing from Oregon State on Friday
oly_atwmile_dlmonaco_230721.jpg
Faith Kipyegon crushes mile world record in Monaco, her third world record in two months

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfopen_fleetwoodharman_230721.jpg
Can Fleetwood handle the home country pressure?
nbc_golf_lfopen_fleetwoodintv_230721.jpg
Fleetwood pleased with first 36 holes at The Open
nbc_golf_theopen_rd2hls_230721.jpg
Highlights: The Open Championship 2023, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bulls reportedly agree to three-year, $21 million contract with Ayo Dosunmu

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 21, 2023 03:00 PM
NBA: APR 09 Pistons at Bulls

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 09: Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) shoots a 3-point basket during a NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls on April 9, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Bulls’ point guard situation remains in flux, with Lonzo Ball out for the season and Coby White and Jevon Carter being asked to hold down the position.

Now add Ayo Dosunmu to the list — the restricted free agent guard has reached a three-year, $21 million deal to stay with the Bulls, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson.

Dosunmu showed a lot of promise as a rookie for the Bulls, with real defensive potential, but he took a step back last season (with Ball out he was thrust into a role he was not ready for).

With this reasonable contract — we don’t know the details on guaranteed years and incentives yet — the Bulls lock down quality defender at either guard spot and someone who has the potential as a floor-spacing shooter (career 34.4%). He should be a part of the Bulls rotation at the point this season.