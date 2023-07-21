Bulls reportedly agree to three-year, $21 million contract with Ayo Dosunmu

The Bulls’ point guard situation remains in flux, with Lonzo Ball out for the season and Coby White and Jevon Carter being asked to hold down the position.

Now add Ayo Dosunmu to the list — the restricted free agent guard has reached a three-year, $21 million deal to stay with the Bulls, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson.

Can confirm that Bulls and Ayo Dosunmu are indeed in agreement on a contract, which @wojespn had 1st.



Bulls project to be roughly $3M under the luxury tax with 13 contracts done — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) July 21, 2023

Dosunmu showed a lot of promise as a rookie for the Bulls, with real defensive potential, but he took a step back last season (with Ball out he was thrust into a role he was not ready for).

With this reasonable contract — we don’t know the details on guaranteed years and incentives yet — the Bulls lock down quality defender at either guard spot and someone who has the potential as a floor-spacing shooter (career 34.4%). He should be a part of the Bulls rotation at the point this season.