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Cade Cunningham upgraded to doubtful, coach hopes he can play before season’s end

  
Published April 6, 2026 08:30 PM

Cade Cunningham was upgraded from “out” to “doubtful” before Detroit’s Monday night game in Orlando, but he did not take the court. What that showed, however, is that he is close to a return from a collapsed lung, and the Pistons’ All-Star could play before the end of the season.

Detroit coach J.B. Bickerstaff said pregame he hopes that Cunningham, as well as injured big man Isaiah Stewart — also upgraded to doubtful but not playing in the game due to a calf strain — can play in at least one more game before the season ends, via Omari Sankofa, Detroit Free Press.

“There’s no way to replicate what a game is other than playing the game… especially ramping up to the intensity of playoff basketball, it would be beneficial for the guys, and the group.”

Cunningham has been out since March 17, when he collided with Wizards’ rookie Tre Johnson diving for a loose ball. That led to Cunningham’s collapsed lung, which was expected to keep him out through the end of the season. Detroit has gone an impressive 8-2 without Cunningham and, as a result, has locked up the No. 1 seed in the East.

Cunningham, however, will fall short of the 65 games needed to qualify for postseason awards. He very likely would have been in the top five in MVP voting and made First Team All-NBA. Cunningham has averaged 24.5 points, 9.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds a game this season.

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