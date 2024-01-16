 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Indiana
Zach Edey comes up big again and leads No. 2 Purdue past rival Indiana 87-66
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning GM says Steven Stamkos will remain with team at least through the end of the season
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round One
Tee times, groupings for LPGA and celebrities at HGV TOC

Cavaliers Darius Garland has wire removed from jaw, takes big step toward return

  
Published January 16, 2024 05:37 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics

BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 14: Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks up at the scoreboard during the second half of their loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 14, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland, who has missed 13 games so far with a fractured jaw, has made a big step toward a return.

Garland had the wire removed from his jaw on Monday. That’s a huge step, but he has work to do to return to the court; for the past month he has been on a liquid diet because of the injury. He’s got to get back in condition to play.

Garland fractured his jaw a month ago, on Dec. 15, when he collided with the Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis. Garland fell to the floor in pain at the time, eventually going to the locker room, but he returned and finished the game, scoring 19 points in the Boston win.

Cleveland has gone 10-3 in the games Garland has missed, ones where the Cavaliers were also without defensive anchor Evan Mobley. Garland was averaging 20.7 points and 5.9 assists a game before his injury.

