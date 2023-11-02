 Skip navigation
Celtics blow out Pacers by 51, Tatum scores 30 and sits fourth quarter

  
Published November 1, 2023 11:31 PM
Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 01: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics prays before the game against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden on November 01, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers are a legitimately good team, they came into Wednesday night 2-1 with a +9 net rating behind Tyrese Haliburton averaging 20 points and 12.3 assists a game. Except Haliburton was out on Wednesday night and that proved to be to be an ominous omen.

The Boston Celtics took Indiana to the woodshed — 155-104. A 51-point win where the Celtics were up by 10 in the first three minutes, 21 at the half, and the entire fourth quarter felt like garbage time. Here are just a few wild stats from this game.

• That 155 is the second most points in a game in Celtics history. It comes one game after the Celtics beat the Wizards by 19.

• The Celtics got 30 points and 12 rebounds from Jayson Tatum and he never set foot on the court in the fourth quarter.

• Eight Celtics scored in double figures.

• Sam Houser had 17 for Boston and hit 5-of-6 from 3.

• Derrick White had 18 points, Payton Pritchard had 15 off the bench.

• As friend of this site Keith Smith pointed out pregame, these Celtics had a habit last season of playing down to opponents, especially if that team was missing its star, as the Pacers were tonight. These Celtics are more disciplined and focused. It’s a good sign for Celtics fans and bad news for the rest of the league.

