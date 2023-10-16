Celtics, Derrick White reportedly talking contract extension

Derrick White may not be a name many casual fans know (or know well), but he is highly respected around the NBA. Listen to the Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell, who has been working much harder on defense this preseason (he has a couple of blocked shots and has picked guys up full-court in exhibition games).

“If I look crazy doing it or picking up guys full-court, diving and doing all that, that what I’m gonna be. My inspiration has been Derrick White. I wanna be Derrick White,” Russell said. “He doesn’t get a lot of credit for what he does, makes all the winning plays, and that’s who I wanna be.”

The Celtics understand the winning plays White makes, which is why even though the guard has two years left on his deal they are talking about a contract extension with him, as reported by Adam Himmelsbach at the Boston Globe.

“Derrick White and the Boston Celtics have been talking about a contract extension. Talks are ongoing, but nothing appears to be on the immediate horizon. Both sides have an October 23 deadline to reach an agreement on extending White’s deal.”

Because White has two years left on his deal, the CBA dictates his extension needs to be reached before the start of the season or it’s on hold until next summer.

White puts up solid offensive numbers — he averaged 12.4 points and 3.9 assists per game last season and shot 38.1% from 3 — and makes good decisions on that end, but as Russell noted his real impact is on the defensive end. White was second-team All-Defense last season.

White, 29, makes $18.4 million for this season and is locked in for $19.6 million for next season, any extension would build off those numbers. We’ll see if the sides can work out a deal, it’s something to watch, but if White has another impressive season and the Celtics reach the NBA Finals (as is their goal), his price will only go up.

