Christian Koloko reportedly nearing return to NBA, Lakers frontrunners to sign center

Christian Koloko showed real promise during his rookie season in Toronto, a mobile 7-foot rim-protecting center whose offensive game was improving. However, it all came to a halt because he suffered from a blood clot issue that sidelined him all of last season — his fate was in the hands of the NBA’s Fitness-to-Play Panel, which deals with players who have potentially life-threatening conditions or injuries. That body said he could not practice or play. When the Raptors released Koloko last January, no team picked him up because of it.

That has changed. Koloko is about to be cleared to return to play, and the Lakers are frontrunners to land the Cameroonian native who played his high school ball in Southern California, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Raptors, Clippers and Spurs also are interested in Koloko, according to the report.

Koloko is still waiting for official clearance from the Fitness-to-Play Panel but can sign now, the report adds. In July, Koloko’s agent (Calvin Andrews of Klutch Sports) said his client “had a major breakthrough with his blood clot issue. They found the issue and he had corrective surgery.” Andrews said Koloko is off blood thinners, which is a key to his return to play, and there was video this summer of him in a 5-on-5 workout with a number of NBA players.

All of that is great news for Koloko. In his rookie season, after being drafted No. 33 out of Arizona, he averaged 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and a block a night in 13.8 minutes per game, and he got into 58 games. What was impressive was not the raw numbers but the potential he showed, particularly on the defensive end.

The Lakers need depth at center with Christain Wood missing the start of the season following a knee scope, especially since Anthony Davis let the Lakers know he’d like to spend less time at the five. The Lakers have Jaxson Hayes at center but could use more depth, Koloko would fit right in. The Lakers already have 15 guaranteed contracts on the books — the max they can carry into next season — so the Lakers would need to waive someone to have Koloko on the full-time roster. However, they could waive one of their two-way guys — Armel Traore, Blake Hinson, Colin Castleton — and give Koloko a two-way contract, which lets him be up with the team to start the season when he’s needed but also gives him a chance to play in the G-League some and start polishing his game again.

A two-way may be what every team is offering Koloko. The Clippers and Spurs both have 15 guaranteed contracts on the books, while the Raptors have 14, and Bruno Fernando on a non-guaranteed deal.

Whatever the contract, it will be good to see Koloko on an NBA court again.

