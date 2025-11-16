 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baltimore Ravens v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings
NFL: NOV 09 Steelers at Chargers
NFL Week 11 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions: Steelers vs Bengals, Ravens vs Browns, Purdy, More!
NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Alabama
Projecting the new College Football Playoff rankings: How far will Alabama fall?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mcilroyintv_251116.jpg
Rory emotional after seventh Race to Dubai title
nbc_golf_fitzpatrickintv_251116.jpg
Fitzpatrick after winning 2025 DPWT Championship
nbc_cfb_usciowa_251115.jpg
Highlights: USC outlasts Iowa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baltimore Ravens v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings
NFL: NOV 09 Steelers at Chargers
NFL Week 11 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions: Steelers vs Bengals, Ravens vs Browns, Purdy, More!
NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Alabama
Projecting the new College Football Playoff rankings: How far will Alabama fall?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mcilroyintv_251116.jpg
Rory emotional after seventh Race to Dubai title
nbc_golf_fitzpatrickintv_251116.jpg
Fitzpatrick after winning 2025 DPWT Championship
nbc_cfb_usciowa_251115.jpg
Highlights: USC outlasts Iowa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Come to watch Luka Doncic drop 41 on the Bucks, stay for a classy move by Giannis Antetokounmpo

  
Published November 16, 2025 11:52 AM

Luka Doncic leads the NBA in scoring at 34.4 points per game, and he showed the Milwaukee Bucks why.

Doncic outdueled Giannis Antetokounmpo (who is second in the NBA in scoring) and dropped 41 on the Bucks Thursday night, leading the Lakers to a comfortable 119-105 win.

The Lakers improved to 10-4 on the season, doing so without LeBron James, who is nearing a return from sciatica and was assigned to the Lakers’ G-League team, the South Bay Lakers, to get some 5-on-5 run. That, along with Bronny starting against the Bucks, led to the line of the night from Austin Reaves.

“How about Bronny James starting in the NBA, and LeBron’s assigned to the G League?” Reaves asked. “That’s fun. That’s awesome.”

This was also the game where Lakers rookie Adou Thiero played his first minutes and scored his first NBA points. As is tradition, the Lakers wanted to give him the game ball, and so Jared Vanderbilt held it after the game. However, the officiating crew chief, Pat Fraher, took the ball away from Vanderbilt and went to give it to a Bucks’ team attendant, reports Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

"[Fraher] said he’s going to write me up,” Vanderbilt told ESPN. “I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about. These refs, they just want to have their power or something, I don’t know. I don’t know what he was reaching for. That’s been a thing since way before I was in the league. What, was he going to take the ball home or something?”

Noticing the commotion at center court, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo intervened by taking the ball from the team attendant and handing it to Lakers star Luka Doncic.

A classy move by Antetokounmpo, as Reaves noted later in his comments.

Mentions
DAL_Doncic_Luka.jpg Luka Dončić Giannis Antetokounmpo.png Giannis Antetokounmpo LAL_Reaves_Austin.jpg Austin Reaves LAL_James_Bronny.jpg Bronny James