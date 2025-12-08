How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Peacock NBA Monday matchup features a showdown between the Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves. This is the second of three meetings between the two teams this season. The Suns won the last match-up 114-113 on November 21. Live coverage tonight begins at 7:00 PM ET. See below for additional information on how to watch follow all of the NBA action on NBC and Peacock.

Phoenix Suns:

The Phoenix Suns fell 117-98 to the Houston Rockets on Friday. It was the team’s first game of the season, without Devin Booker for the entire contest. Booker, who leads the Suns in scoring (25.0 ppg) and assists (6.7 apg), suffered a right groin strain in last Monday’s win against the LA Clippers. He will not play tonight and will be reevaluated before the team’s Dec. 10 matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Minnesota Timberwolves:

The Timberwolves defeated the Clippers 109-106 on Saturday, extending their win streak to five straight games. They are now tied with the Boston Celtics for the second-longest active run behind the Oklahoma City Thunder (15).

Jaden McDaniels led the Timberwolves with 27 points on Saturday. The sixth-year forward is on pace for career highs in points (16.0 ppg), field goal percentage (53.5%), and three-point percentage (48.6%) this season.

JADEN. JMAC. SLIM. WHATEVER YOU CALL HIM.



HE'S ON 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7tsdmxFTsM — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 7, 2025

Julius Randle added 24 points and 6 rebounds, while Anthony Edwards finished with 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves:

When: Tonight, Monday, December 8

Tonight, Monday, December 8 Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock:

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

