Damian Lillard going for three-peat headlines All-Star 3-Point Contest participants

  
Published February 8, 2025 08:20 AM

Damian Lillard is going for a three-peat — and to make All-Star Saturday night history.

Only one person has ever won three straight All-Star Saturday night 3-Point Contests, or won the event three times at all: Larry Bird. He did it the first three years the NBA put on the event (1986-88). Lillard has won the last two 3-Point Contests (in Salt Lake City and Indianapolis) and now heads to San Francisco on Feb. 15 looking to equal Larry Bird’s legendary feat.

Lillard also is facing some stiff competition.

Let’s break down the participants based on 3-point shooting percentage this season:

• Norman Powell (Clippers): 43.1%
• Darius Garland (Cavaliers) 42.9%
• Cameron Johnson (Nets): 41.7%
• Jalen Brunson (Knicks): 39.7%
• Tyler Herro (Heat): 39.3%
• Damian Lillard (Bucks): 37.9%
• Buddy Hield (Warriors): 37.1%
• Cade Cunningham (Pistons): 35.4%

Not surprisingly, the NBA found a way to get Victor Wembanyama and his star power on the All-Star Saturday stage as well, teaming him up with Chris Paul in the Skills Challenge as part of Team Spurs. This field is also filled with stars — including hometown favorite Draymond Green.

Also, on All-Star Saturday night, there is the Dunk Contest.

All-Star Saturday Night takes place on Feb. 15 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and broadcast on TNT.

Mentions
Damian Lillard.png Damian Lillard Cameron Johnson.png Cameron Johnson GSW_Hield_Buddy.jpg Buddy Hield LAC_Powell_Norman.jpg Norman Powell MIA_Herro_Tyler.jpg Tyler Herro NYK_Brunson_Jalen copy.jpg Jalen Brunson