Draymond Green says he will make season debut Sunday, Curry questionable

  
Published October 28, 2023 07:58 PM
The Phoenix Suns at the Golden State Warriors NBA season opener

Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green (23) acknowledges fans during the introduction of players before the season opener tip off against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (Photo by Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Draymond Green missed much of the preseason and the first two games of the regular season with a sprained left ankle suffered in a practice when he landed on Jonathan Kuminga’s foot.

Green is ready to play and will debut on Sunday against the Rockets, he told reporters after practice on Saturday.

Green, an All-Defensive Team selection a year ago, is the glue for the Warriors on the defensive end, plus he is a critical secondary playmaker for the Warriors on offense.

Part of what makes Green so valuable is his connection with Stephen Curry on the offensive end, but the Warriors could be without Curry on Sunday. Curry has left foot soreness and, according to Slater, was icing his foot after the team’s win over Sacramento.

The Warriors are 1-1 on the young season with a close loss to the Suns and a close win over the Kings.

