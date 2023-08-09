 Skip navigation
Dwyane Wade fires back at Paul Pierce in odd argument about better career

  Kurt Helin,
  Kurt Helin
  
Published August 8, 2023 08:31 PM
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics, Game 5

BOSTON - APRIL 27: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat heads for the net as Paul Pierce #34 of the Boston Celtics defends during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2010 NBA playoffs at the TD Garden on April 27, 2010 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeated the Heat 96-86 to win the series. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Getty Images

“Put Shaq on my team. Put LeBron and Bosh with me. I’m not gonna win one? You put me, LeBron and Bosh, we not gonna win one? We not gonna win a couple? ... I can shoot the 3. I can mid-range. I can post up. I can get to the line. Who a better scorer? For a long time, my skills went unappreciated because I didn’t get to play with a lot of great players. And then I got to play with [Kevin Garnett] and Ray [Allen] past their prime. Four years earlier, you put me, Ray, and KG together, you think we ain’t walking away with three ‘ships?”

Paul Pierce could not let Dwyane Wade enter the Hall of Fame this weekend without renewing his argument — one Pierce had made beforethat he had the better career. Tuesday, Wade fired back.

“It’s documented. I don’t need to say anything. Everything is documented. So, I’ll let you guys go ahead and talk about all that stuff. It sounds better coming from y’all than me. I’m done playing the game of basketball. I’m not comparing myself to someone who’s not playing the game, or who is playing the game.”

Is this really a thing? These are two Hall of Fame careers we’re comparing, 99.9% of players who made the NBA would gladly have had either career.

Forced to choose in this slow news day, barstool argument, I will take Wade — he was the better passer, playmaker, and defender. Pierce has longevity and maybe he would have more rings in a different circumstance, but Wade’s versatility had him winning titles with very different styles of teams in different roles.

Now can we let Wade enter the Hall of Fame in peace?

